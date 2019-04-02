Westlake Village BioPartners' Beth Seidenberg Named One of World's Top Venture Capitalists

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Forbes announced that Westlake Village BioPartners founding managing director Beth Seidenberg, MD, has been ranked 59 on the annual Midas List of the world's top 100 technology venture capitalists.

Seidenberg's notable deal was Tesaro, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer medicines. While a managing partner at Kleiner Perkins, Seidenberg was an early investor in Teraso and played a hands-on role building the company. In January, GlaxoSmithKline completed its acquisition of Tesaro for $5.1 billion.

"Bringing transformative technologies and new medicines to patients who really need them has always been a passion for me," Seidenberg said. "I look forward to continuing to build cutting-edge life sciences companies through our new firm, Westlake Village BioPartners."

Last year, Seidenberg along with Sean Harper, MD, co-founded Los Angeles-based Westlake Village BioPartners, focusing on helping entrepreneurs in the life sciences bring new technologies and medicines to patients with serious unmet medical needs.

"Beth's deep technical expertise combined with her outstanding company-building skills allows Westlake Village BioPartners to identify promising advances in the life sciences field," Harper said, "and turn those into products that have the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients."

In 2018, Seidenberg was ranked number 62 on the list. In 2016, she was ranked 97; and in 2015, she was ranked 91.

Seidenberg's ranking this year places her as the fifth most successful female technology venture capitalist.

ABOUT WESTLAKE VILLAGE BIOPARTNERS

Westlake Village BioPartners is a Los Angeles area-based venture capital firm focused on incubating and building life sciences companies with entrepreneurs that have the potential to bring transformative therapies and technologies to patients. The Westlake model is built on the founding team's unique experience in successfully identifying and developing breakthrough therapies and building organizations. For more information, please visit http://westlakebio.com/.

ABOUT THE MIDAS LIST

The Midas List, produced in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners, is a data-driven ranking of the world's 100 top venture capitalists based on all exits (IPOs or acquisitions) above $200 million and private companies valued at $400 million or more over the last five years. Forbes and TrueBridge assessed an investor's involvement in each deal and put a premium on newer exits and returns that reflect bigger and bolder bets.

