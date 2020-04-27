'Westport Appliance Repair' Acquired by 'All Cape Appliance' Owner Bobby Tchaprazian - 25 Years of Repair and Maintenance Expertise Pairs with Trusted Area Provider of Maytag Products

WESTPORT, Mass., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Appliance Repair recently announced that it had been acquired by All Cape Appliance, based in South Yarmoth, Mass. The ownership group has been in the appliance sales and service business for over two decades, with factory-trained technicians who bring over 50-years of combined service experience. Westport Appliance Repair is authorized to work on brands such as Samsung, LG, Electrolux, Frigidaire, G.E., Viking, Whirlpool, Maytag, Thermador, Kitchen Aid, Kenmore and Bosch, and has launched a new website to service its customers: https://www.westportappliancerepair.com/.

"We're so happy to be joining the two companies," said Bobby Tchaprazian. "And as we grow, I want to personally thank the Westport community for welcoming me and my team. We've always distinguished ourselves by working one-on-one with our clients to deliver the exact repairs they need, as fast as possible. And we offer that personal touch: we're the repair guys and gals that you remember fondly."

Westport Appliance Repair: Great Service – Fast

Customers who call are guaranteed to speak to a person, not a robot, and technicians work hard to service each call by the next business day. Westport Appliance Repair experts have repaired thousands of appliances, including:

Refrigerators and freezers; dishwashers and microwaves.

Stoves; gas and electric ranges; ovens and double-wall ovens.

Washing machines, front load and top load; dryers, gas and electric.

Customers may call or go online to speak with a dedicated customer service representative regarding an appliance repair. Or email at: [email protected].

About All Cape Appliance

All Cape Appliance is an authorized Maytag Home Appliance center and has the largest fleet of service vehicles on Cape Cod. From its South Yarmoth showroom, All Cape Appliance features a wide selection of refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, wine coolers, cooktops, wall ovens, ranges, microwaves, hoods, dishwashers, trash compactors and disposers, in addition to laundry products like washers, dryers, and accessories. All Cape Appliance also offers a full-line of kitchen and laundry appliances, in addition to appliance repair.

Learn more at: www.AllCapeMaytag.com.

About Westport Appliance Repair

Westport Appliance Repair is proud to have served thousands of clients with its full staff of seasoned professionals. Westport Appliance Repair keeps kitchen and laundry areas running smoothly and efficiently, understanding the importance of repair speed. All repairs are backed by a full 90-day warranty on labor and parts. Go online to learn more at: www.WestportApplianceRepair.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Bulbulian- President

508-646-2700

[email protected]

SOURCE Westport Appliance Repair

