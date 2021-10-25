West's NovaGuard® SA Pro Safety System Recognized for Best Technologies Innovation at INTERPHEX

"West is honored to receive this award for our NovaGuard SA Pro needle safety system, which is designed with innovative safety features to help eliminate accidental needlestick injuries," said Chris Ryan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Products and Emerging Markets at West. "We recognize that needlestick injuries are a serious hazard for healthcare practitioners, and we developed the NovaGuard system to provide greater control and enhanced safety when administering injections. West is proud of this continued innovation with our NovaGuard SA Pro safety device technology platform, and we continue to look for ways to deliver greater innovation in the marketplace to ultimately help our customers help their patients."

To help mitigate these needle stick injuries, the NovaGuard® SA Pro safety system has recently expanded its technology platform to include a 0.5mL device for standard 0.5mL glass syringes, in addition to the 1mL device that was already available for 1mL long glass syringes. This is important for injectable drug therapies such as low molecular weight heparin where drug manufacturers package and go to market with both 0.5mL standard glass syringes and 1 mL long glass syringes.

This safety system offers a low snap-in force during manufacturer assembly with the syringe, helps prevent pre-activation of the syringe, and provides a low activation for greater user comfort during administration. The NovaGuard SA Pro safety system also now has the C-clip integrated into the top portion of the design of the device enabling a one-step syringe assembly process for our customers in the biopharmaceutical industry.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

