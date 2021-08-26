Westside Children's Therapy opening clinic in Naperville in October 2021

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy will be lending a helping hand to the Naperville community when it opens its doors to a full-service clinic in October.

The clinic will be at 2011 S. Washington Street, about 1 mile south of 75th Street.

Westside is family-owned and operated and has been serving children and their families for 25 years. Owner Shari Cassidy still treats and helps train therapists in the clinics regularly.

The clinic will feature vibrant colors throughout with rock climbing walls, foam pits, ziplines, and more gracing the multi-purpose sensory gym. Westside clinics allow kids to have fun and be a kid while working hard toward therapy goals and gain the skills they need to succeed. It will also have private treating rooms to allow kids to further sharpen their skills.

The Westside Naperville location will offer PT , OT , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling , and ABA therapy .

Children will receive 1:1 care from their own therapist. Each child's program is specifically tailored to their needs and therapy goals. Two kids may have similar end goals, but may take different routes to get there.

The children at the Westside Naperville location will be treated by therapists who aren't satisfied with just getting "good clinical results", but make sure that the child's and their family's lives are positively changed forever.

"We pride ourselves on being a 'Family to Lean on' and want families to know that we are here to help if they need extra support," Vice President Dave Lapsker said. "We have served families from Naperville at our other locations and are proud to be part of the community where we can help more families in need."

Call (815) 469-1500 to get started or visit westsidect.com .

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels like an extension of the Westside Family. These distinctions in service along with the belief in Integrity, Honesty, and Trustworthiness help to create the magic that is the #WestsideWay . These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

