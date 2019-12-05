Westwin Crowned "Top10 Marketing Platform" and "Top10 Go-global Marketing Platform" at Morketing Awards 2019

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin ("the Company"), a leading digital marketing and technology company that focuses on cross-border business, was awarded "Top 10 Marketing Platform" and "Top 10 Go-global Marketing Platform" at Morketing Awards 2019 in Beijing, China. The company was named Top 10 for both categories in recognition of its outstanding performance in the field of cross-border marketing and delivery of exceptional value to clients and the industry.

Assessed according to five categories: competitiveness, influence, growth, innovation and overall performance, Westwin was chosen for their breakthroughs in marketing strategy and 'go-global' solutions that have defied a dim economic and trade outlook.

Leslie Chu, the Company's CRO, attended the award ceremony and delivered a speech at the Global Marketing Summit held by Morketing on the same day. At the event, he shared the trend of evolution from "advertising expert" to "data expert" and how this shift translates to better information leverage and insight for organizations.

"Big data has emerged as the most valuable asset of a company," said Chu, while sharing Westwin's practice of generating industry insights, customer profiling and customized marketing strategies based on its ten years of experience and massive data pools from Microsoft ads (formerly "Bing Ads").

With its own one-site smart marketing management system powered by Martech and AI, Westwin is committed to helping global clients solve cross-border bottlenecks and improve engagement and efficiency. The analysis and automated optimization of Westwin's cross-platform AI-based solution can offer the best outlet and timing for marketing promotion and automatically adjust advertising settings accordingly.

"Despite the global economic slowdown, China continues to thrive and contribute to world economic growth," said Chu. "We have seen great developments in the fields of e-commerce, 5G, artificial intelligence, and big data in China. These breakthroughs in technology have brought tremendous opportunities for companies to expand their businesses to global consumers."

For foreign companies looking to enter China, Westwin provides comprehensive solutions for clients to understand China's unique digital landscape and boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.

About Westwin

Westwin, formerly known as Microsoft Online (MSN China), is a leading digital marketing and technology company that focuses on cross-border business. It provides branding strategies and digital marketing solutions to help clients achieve success in China and around the world. Westwin is a certified marketing & advertising partner of Baidu, Tencent WeChat, Sina Weibo and more major digital platforms in China. With years of experience in cross-border business and partnership growth, Westwin is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to take businesses to the next level in overseas markets.

