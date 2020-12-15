Westwind Recovery Announces the Appointment of Dr. Deena Manion as Clinical Officer

Zachary Ament and Justin White, Co-CEOs of Westwind Recovery, commented, "Dr. Deena is a compassionate mental health professional and we're thrilled she's joined Westwind Recovery. Her breadth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us as we work to expand our treatment programs and footprint in Los Angeles and beyond." In her new role, Dr. Manion will oversee the Clinical Staff and liaise with Westwind Recovery's other departments including Medical, Admissions, Operations, and Sober Living Housing to ensure that clients receive the highest level of care across all touchpoints.

"I'm excited to join the strong leadership team that Zachary and Justin have assembled at Westwind Recovery in my new role as Clinical Officer," said Dr. Manion. "I'm impressed that Westwind Recovery has evolved from the premier Sober Living Housing resource in Los Angeles to a dynamic full-service treatment center. I'm honored to lead their dedicated and caring clinical team."

In addition to her extensive clinical and practice work, Dr. Manion has appeared on the past 16 seasons of The Dr. Phil Show and is his trusted expert in the area of addiction and treatment. Westwind Recovery is now a recognized Preferred Partner of The Dr. Phil Show due to Dr. Manion's involvement.

Dr. Manion has held leadership clinical roles at premium treatment centers in Los Angeles and Malibu for the past 20 years, and also maintains private practices in Los Angeles and Agoura Hills, CA. She received her doctorate in clinical psychology from Ryokan College, her Master of Clinical Social Work from Columbia University, and her bachelor's degree in psychology from Pace University.

About Westwind Recovery

Founded in 2014, Westwind Recovery is Los Angeles' leading addiction and mental health treatment organization, incorporating inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, medical detox, outpatient therapy, and sober living spaces. Westwind Recovery's mission is to make recovery achievable for all with the support of its experienced staff and extended community.

With a range of facilities throughout Los Angeles, Westwind Recovery treats people from all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds. In 2020, Newsweek named Westwind Recovery one of the best addiction treatment centers in the United States. LGBTQ+ friendly and welcoming to all, Westwind Recovery promotes joy to those on the road to recovery. To learn more about Dr. Deena Manion and Westwind Recovery, visit www.westwindrecovery.com.

