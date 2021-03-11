Westwind Recovery Announces the Appointment of Drew Williams as Clinical Director, Inpatient Center

"We're thrilled to welcome Drew to the Westwind Recovery team," commented Ament and White. "Drew is a well-respected figure in the Los Angeles recovery community, and he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our organization." Williams holds a master's degree in clinical psychology with an emphasis in marriage and family therapy. He is a Certified Addiction Treatment Counselor (IV) and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with over a decade of treatment and recovery experience in both administration and clinical work.

"I'm excited to join the Westwind Recovery team. Justin and Zack have created a unique recovery and treatment organization that addresses clients' needs from the very inception of treatment, including innovative therapies and sober living residences. I'm pleased to be overseeing the Inpatient Center, where I can bring my expertise to giving the highest quality of care to clients entering our program, and assist them and their families in finding hope, healing, and transformation."

In addition to his clinical work, Williams is also an accomplished educator. He is the founding director of the Addiction Studies Concentration at Antioch University Los Angeles, from which he retired in 2014. Williams also created the Master's Level Addiction Studies courses for the California State University system, which remain an important part of the program. He has served on the Board of Directors of the California Association for Alcohol and Drug Educators for several years and recently finished serving a three-year term as Chair of the Addiction Counselor Certification Board of California. In his private practice, Drew specializes in treating addiction and the co-occurring disorders.

About Westwind Recovery

Founded in 2014, Westwind Recovery is Los Angeles' leading addiction and mental health treatment organization, incorporating inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, medical detox, outpatient therapy, and sober living spaces. Westwind Recovery's mission is to make recovery achievable for all with the support of its experienced staff and extended community.

With a range of facilities throughout Los Angeles, Westwind Recovery treats people from all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds. In 2020, Newsweek named Westwind Recovery one of the best addiction treatment centers in the United States. LGBTQ+ friendly and welcoming to all, Westwind Recovery promotes joy to those on the road to recovery. To learn more about Drew Williams and Westwind Recovery, visit www.westwindrecovery.com.

