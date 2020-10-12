Westwood Books Publishing, LLC Announces New Book--'Dream Wizard: ESCAPES!!'

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When seemingly uncontrollable events are swirling around us, nightmares can ensue. A new book from Westwood Books Publishing, "Dream Wizard: ESCAPES!!", asks, "What if you could control or change your nightmares?"

Written by Alexander Randell, the Dream Wizard set of bedtime stories leads tween and adult readers to uncover ideas that plant seeds to change nightmares forever.

The Dream Wizard adventures are led by a young boy named Sandy and his Border Collie dogs. In one book, Sandy goes on a magical adventure to "rid the world of weeds" only to get ensnared in the roots of things and has to dream his way out. In the second book, "Dream Wizard: ESCAPES!!", Sandy is kidnapped, and his trusty four-legged sidekick plays a substantial role as Sandy dreams his escape. The third book recounts Sandy's adventure with pirates and how he learns how to fly and discover treasure.

Woven through each story are dream meetings with other children at Knight School, where the colorful Reed Sundance has words of wisdom about how to change dreams. An adult who reads the story to younger children at bedtime will find themselves rereading it and using the empowering ideas to change their own nightmares. With negative news around every corner, nightmares abound. With "Dream Wizard: ESCAPES!!", we now have a book set that will change how you look at nightmares—and change how they end.

Alex Randall is Professor of Communication at the University of the Virgin Islands where he teaches The Psychology of Sleep and dreaming among other courses. He created the world's first e-commerce business - the Boston Computer Exchange and he created a non-profit that distributed computers in eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union right as the Berlin wall was coming down.

