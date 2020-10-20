Westwood, New Jersey, Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 20 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the meters. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can then extend the time of the parking session right from the app, without having to go back to the meter.

ParkMobile has a large base of users in New Jersey and across the Tri-State Area.

There are currently over 1.6 million users in the state where the app is available in most major cities including Newark, Hoboken, New Brunswick, Jersey City, Asbury Park, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Cape May, Passaic, and more. Beyond the Garden State, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, DC., to Philadelphia, to New York City.

"Westwood is very pleased to offer more parking payment options for our residents and visitors," says Councilwoman and Westwood Parking Authority Liaison Cheryl Hodges. "By partnering with ParkMobile, we can offer a safe contactless solution that will allow people to pay without touching the physical parking equipment."

"ParkMobile is excited to launch in another great New Jersey town," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are available virtually everywhere you go in the Garden State, making it safe and easy to pay for parking.

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

