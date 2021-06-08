Westwood Welcomes 10 New Shareholders

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading multi-disciplined AEC industry professional services provider for national wind energy, solar energy, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

