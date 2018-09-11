Wet® Desserts Line Receives High Accolades

Both store owners and customers across the United States are praising the striking graphics that look good enough to eat. Shane Cullipher, Operations Manager at The Reddoor states, "Wet really stepped up their game with the new sleek package design for the Desserts flavored lubricants. Not only is the package appealing but the flavors themselves are just as appealing to the taste buds."

The flavors have definitely contributed to the success of the Desserts line because they taste just like the real thing. Consumers are enjoying the rich, decadent tastes of Salted Caramel, Whipped Cream, Bananas Foster, Crème Brulee, and Frosted Cupcake which is the current customer favorite. Wet Desserts Flavored Lubricants can be purchased at adult stores and boutiques nationwide.

Founded by Michael Trigg in 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. manufactures premium sexual wellness products including the world's bestselling lines of personal lubricants and intimacy products. Trigg Laboratories develops, formulates and packages all of Wet's 80+ products onsite. Currently available in over 70 countries worldwide, Wet® is available nationwide at all leading retailers where personal products are sold.

SOURCE Trigg Laboratories, Inc.