Wet Pet Food Market Size to Grow by USD 7.27 billion | Increase in Pet Ownership to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in pet ownership is driving the wet pet food market's growth. However, factors such as increasing instances of pet allergies may challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The wet pet food market report is segmented by product (wet cat food, wet dog food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the wet cat food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for wet cat foods is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Wet pet foods provide them with a source of hydration. Wet cat foods have a high satiety value due to their good level of moisture content that helps the cats to feel fuller. In China, the adoption of cats as pets is increasing significantly, especially in urban areas, as looking after cats is perceived to be easier than other pets. Thus, with the increasing adoption of cats in the country, the overall demand for packaged cat food is increasing. These factors will lead to growth in the market in focus.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the wet pet food market in North America. Pet humanization is driving the demand for the wet pet food market in the Americas. The demand for natural, grain-free, or raw diets is increasing, as people continue to humanize their pets. These factors will facilitate the wet pet food market's growth in North America during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers wet pet foods for cat and dog in various pack sizes.

Darling Ingredients Inc. - The company offers natural wet pet food and supply customized ingredients for specific solutions.

De Haan Petfood - The company offer natural wet pet food such as ROKUS, FERRY, and MIMI, and others for cat and dog.

Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc. - The company offer wet pet food for cat and dog.

General Mills Inc . - The company offer wet pet food for cat and dog.

Wet Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Colgate Palmolive Co., Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetGuard Holdings LLC, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

