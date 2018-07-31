Wet Reinvents with Clean Sexy New Look

In addition to a clean, new look, Wet has added new sizes, expanded their product line for women, and introduced a variety of new formulas and flavors.

Some of Wet's newest products include Wet Hemptation™, a natural formula infused with organic hemp, as well as a new Desserts™ line with mouthwatering flavors like Salted Caramel, Bananas Foster, Crème Brûlée, Frosted Cupcake, and Whipped Cream. The expansion of their Elite Femme™ collection, developed for women by women, includes new Water Based, Cool Tingle and Silicone formulas in addition to the existing Water Silicone Blended product.

"It was incredibly exciting to debut Wet's new packaging and new products at ANME! Customers are thrilled with the clean new look and everyone was buzzing about the new Dessert flavors – everyone that tasted them found them incredibly delicious just like the real desserts, without the bitter aftertaste experienced with other flavored products. We got great feedback on the new Elite Femme line, as well. This new feminine line was created by women for women. The energy in our booth was off the charts - we can't wait to share everything with the rest of the world."

StorErotica, a niche publication for the adult industry, also recently named Wet® as Lubricant Company of the Year for 2018. "It's such an honor to be recognized in this way," said Trigg. "Our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past six months to reimagine the Wet brand, develop new products, take our service and training to the next level, and ultimately deepen our commitments to our customers. I'm incredibly proud of the work my team has done and all we've accomplished this year."

New Wet products and packaging are already shipping to retailers and are available this month in adult stores and boutiques nationwide.

Founded by Michael Trigg in 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. manufactures premium sexual wellness products including the world's bestselling lines of personal lubricants and intimacy products. Trigg Laboratories develops, formulates and packages all of Wet's 80+ products onsite. Currently available in nearly 70 countries worldwide, Wet® is available nationwide at all leading retailers where personal products are sold.

