Wet Sounds AR-5 Polaris Ranger Crew Audio Roof

The new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof includes a front and rear LED light bar as well as an LED cabin light to provide its users extra lighting when needed. The 5-speaker system is equipped with an integrated RGB LED lighting system that is controlled by the WWX-RGB-RS remote rocker switch. Also included in the new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof is an exclusive WS-MC-2 media center with a flush mounted design, (1x) 4 channel amplifier, and (1x) amplifier blank for the optional AR-AMP 2CH for additional audio.

Wet Sounds' new AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof gives listeners a high quality, powerful sound along with booming base. Providing the ultimate off-road experience. The full 5-speaker system is water, mud, dirt and dust resistant making the AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof the ultimate outdoor listening experience wherever the trails may take you.

Designed to fit Polaris Ranger Crew Cab models 2014 & up including 900s and 1000s.

For more information on the 2022 AR-5 Ranger Crew Roof, visit wetsounds.com or call 877-938-7757.

SOURCE Wet Sounds