Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size to Grow by USD 8.31 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Innovations in Technology - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet tissue and wipe market size is expected to grow by USD 8.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026

The wet tissue and wipe market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product or service extensions and innovations in technology to compete in the market. Competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansion and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Personal Care: The personal care segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for natural, eco-friendly, and chemical-free wet tissues and wipes is rising worldwide, as they are safe to use and are without side effects. This encourages consumers to invest considerably in eco-friendly wet tissues and wipes. Vendors are also offering different types of packaging for wet tissues and wipes based on the needs of customers. Moreover, the wide range of product offerings in the global wet facial tissues and wipes market will fuel the growth of the personal care segment during the forecast period.



Household



IC and I

Technology

Spunlace



Airlaid



Wetlaid



Others

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the significant rise in the demand for wet tissues and wipes, owing to increasing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions. However, however, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. Germany and UK are the key countries for the wet tissue and wipe market in Europe .

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wet tissue and wipe market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime trends in the market during the next few years. Pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors

Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market

