Wet Tissue and Wipe Market size to grow by USD 8.31 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight Pollution and Deteriorating Environmental Conditions as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Corp.

Corp. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Coterie Baby Inc.

Daio Paper Corp.

DR. Fischer Ltd.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Essity Aktiebolag

GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Ontex Group

Papier Creations

Pigeon Corp.

Professional Disposables International Inc.

S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever PLC

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth. In Europe, the key markets for wet tissue and wipes are Germany and the United Kingdom. This region's market growth, however, will be slower than that of other regions.

The large increase in demand for wet tissues and wipes in Europe over the forecast period will be aided by rising pollution and poor environmental conditions, which are raising worries about skin disorders like as rashes, dryness, pimples, and blackheads.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Wet Tissue and Wipe Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The personal care segment's share of the wet tissue and wipe market will expand significantly. Wet tissues and wipes that are eco-friendly, natural, and chemical-free are in high demand throughout the world since they are safe to use and have no adverse effects. This encourages customers to invest extensively in environmentally friendly moist tissues and wipes.

During the projected years, the personal care segment will benefit from the diverse product offerings in the worldwide wet face tissues and wipes market. Different forms of packaging for wet tissues and wipes are also available, depending on the demands of clients, such as traveling and makeup removal.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions are growing worries about skin ailments such as rashes, dryness, pimples, and blackheads, which are driving the global wet tissue and wiping business growth. As a result, the worldwide wet tissue and wipe market will benefit from increased product premiumization and product line extension, as well as rising customer spending on consumer goods like wet tissues and wipes.

Pollution caused by fast urbanization has resulted in the spread of a number of diseases, which have become a major source of concern for customers. As a result, people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality moist tissues and wipes. Such factors will contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period.

However, the availability of counterfeit products is one of the major obstacles to the global growth of the wet tissue and wipe sector.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ontex Group, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household products

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes



Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Household - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Industrial, commercial, and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Technology

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.3 Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Spunlace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 28: Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.4 Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Airlaid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 30: Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.5 Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Wetlaid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Technology

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 36: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 39: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 49: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Industry risks

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 63: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 64: 3M Co. - Business segments

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 65: 3M Co. – Key news

Co. – Key news

Exhibit 66: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: 3M Co. - Segment focus

Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 68: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Overview



Exhibit 69: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Business segments

12.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Exhibit 70: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) – Key news



Exhibit 71: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Segment focus



Exhibit 73: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 74: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Business segments

12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 75: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA – Key news



Exhibit 76: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Johnson & Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Johnson & Johnson Inc. - Business segments

12.6 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 80: Johnson & Johnson Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Johnson & Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Johnson & Johnson Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: Kimberly-Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Kimberly-Clark Corp. - Business segments

12.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Exhibit 85: Kimberly-Clark Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 86: Kimberly-Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Kimberly-Clark Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 88: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Product and service

12.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Exhibit 90: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 91: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: The Clorox Co. - Key news

12.9 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 95: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 97: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

12.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 99: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 100: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 102: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments

12.11 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 104: Unicharm Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 107: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: Unilever Group - Business segments

12.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 109: Unilever Group - Key news



Exhibit 110: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Unilever Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 112: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 113: Research Methodology

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 114: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 115: Information sources



Exhibit 116: List of abbreviations

13.4 List of abbreviations

