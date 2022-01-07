Wet Wipe Market Records 6.72% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| 3M Co. and Essity Aktiebolag (publ) Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Application (personal care, household, and ICI)

Application (personal care, household, and ICI) Geographies: Europe ( Germany and UK), North America (US), APAC ( China and Japan ), South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wet Wipe Market in the Household Products Industry is expected to increase by USD 5.58 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.38%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. Germany and the UK are the key markets for wet wipe market.

Vendor Insights-

The wet wipe market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

3M Co. - The company offers respirator cleaning wipe 504 for better hygiene and safety.

The company offers respirator cleaning wipe 504 for better hygiene and safety. Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - The company offers wet wipes products under the brand name of Tena.

The company offers wet wipes products under the brand name of Tena. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers wet wipes products under the brand name of Technomelt.

Regional Market Outlook

The wet wipe market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for wet wipes in Europe.

The increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes will drive the wet wipe market growth in Europe during the forecast period. In developed European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, the demand for wet wipes is driven by consumer preference. People in Europe who have a high disposable income invest in high-quality, premium personal care products such as wet wipes. In addition, consumers in Europe have better accessibility to a wide variety of wet wipes because of established brands.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Wet Wipe Market Driver:

Rising concern over hygiene:

There has been growing health and hygiene-related awareness among consumers globally in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers use products such as alcohol-based wet wipes to clean surfaces for effective germ-killing and protection. Additionally, due to the stringent government regulations regarding hygiene maintenance in public places such as restaurants, theatres, workplaces, and hospitals, the demand for wet wipes has increased. The application of wet wipes has been steadily increasing since 2020 in hospitals and healthcare centers for decontamination of medical devices and surfaces.

Wet Wipe Market Challenge:

Increasing environmental concerns:

Wet wipes are composed of fabrics such as cotton blended with plastic resins, including polyester or polypropylene, which are not biodegradable. The use of wet wipes increases plastic consumption and leads to environmental pollution.

Wet Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

