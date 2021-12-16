Wet Wipes Market Size Worth $28.85 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 2.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wet wipes market size is expected to reach USD 28.85 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene among consumers across the globe, coupled with the rising proclivity to spend on products that aid in cleanliness and disinfection, is likely to fuel the market demand throughout the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2028 due to a growing number of new product launches and rising concerns over personal care and hygiene

By product, the hand and body wipes segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing availability of customized products catering to multiple functionalities

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 as supermarkets offer significant advantages to consumers, such as freedom of selection, lower prices, and high visibility of international brands

Read 80 page market research report, "Wet Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Baby Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, E-commerce), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Rising inclination towards green and plant-based products has piqued the interest of many manufactures to provide a chemical-free product. For instance, in May 2021, Coterie Wipes, a U.S.-based wet wipes brand, recently launched wet wipes consisting of 99% water. They are the most sustainable and the largest (up to 30% bigger) baby wipes on the U.S. market made from 100% plant-based biodegradable and compostable materials.

The baby wipes product segment led the market in 2020. The increasing consumer spending on baby care and hygiene products is expected to boost the demand for baby wipes in the future. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on research activities to manufacture plastic-free biodegradable wipes.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment emerged as the largest distribution channel segment in 2020 as it is the most popular outlet among consumers for the purchase of all daily-use items, including personal care and hygiene products. Factors such as freedom of selection, lower prices, high visibility of international brands, and reasonable gross discounts make them a suitable platform for all types of customers.

North America dominated the global market in 2020. The major factors driving this regional market are the changing lifestyles of the people, an increase in the number of working women, rising online retailing trends, and increasing disposable income. Moreover, growing awareness among women regarding baby hygiene is fueling the demand for baby wet wipes across the developing markets of North America.

The market players face stiff competition from each other as some of them are among the top wet wipes manufacturers and have a large customer base. The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wet wipes market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Wet Wipes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Baby Wipes



Facial & Cosmetic Wipes



Hand & Body Wipes



Flushable Wipes



Others

Wet Wipes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Pharmacy



E-commerce



Others

Wet Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



MEA



South Africa

List of Key Players of Wet Wipes Market

The Clorox Company

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

TLC International

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

WipesPlus

The Honest Company

Procter and Gamble Co.

PDI HealthCare

EssityAktiebolag

