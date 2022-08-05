WeTrade Group Announced a Strategic Partnership with Jiqing Bio Company, to Exclusively Sell Monkeypox Test Kits and Antigen Tests

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5th August, WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd (Jiqing). The two companies plan to produce and provide exclusive sale channels for monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests worldwide, aiming to develop domestic and international markets. This collaboration also means that WeTrade Group has started to cover the medical industry.

Compared with the international advanced system, China's medical industry chain is relatively in the beginning stage, and most of the medical enterprises are small in scale and have limited competitiveness in the process of "operating globally".

Jiqing is an innovative biotechnology company focusing on medical research and experimental development, and the firm always put technological innovation at the forefront of its development, insisting on using technological innovation and model creation to drive the development of the enterprise and the whole industry, continuing to overcome difficulties, solving problems in key core areas, and empowering China's medical industry stronger.

During the pandemic, the antigen self-test kit developed by Jiqing was fully approved by EU, and now Jiqing antigen products have obtained product registration certificates from dozens of countries such as Thailand FDA, UK MHRA, EU CE, Germany Bfarm, Netherlands CIBG, Malaysia MDA, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, etc. The products are exported to more than 60 countries and regions internationally.

The rapid spread of monkeypox has been declared as a public health emergency in the United States on 4th August. To help prevent and control the epidemic and detect the monkeypox infection cases, the bio research and development team of Jiqing has urgently developed two monkeypox virus detection kits: nucleic acid test (RT-LAMP) and antigen test (colloidal gold technique).

WeTrade Group is a global-oriented development enterprise, mainly by digital tools such as WeChat mini programs to help enterprises solve the supply chain, traffic acquisition, product sales and other issues, to support enterprises connection, serve users, expand the market and improve sales.

Through the cooperation with Jiqing, WeTrade Group will empower the medical industry with new generation technology by YCloud's industry accumulation in the field of computer technology and big data. The company will also use technical approaches to build SaaS platform and data platform, in order to reshape the pattern of domestic medical industry and help the medical industry to standardize its development.

Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Wetrade, said: "The covid pandemic has caused tremendous harm to the public, and the monkeypox has caused significant impact on people in several countries. To solve the issue, we are looking forward to the cooperation between us and Jiqing. We hope to bring the two monkeypox virus test kits to the market as soon as possible by technology empowerment, to help prevent and control the virus, and to reduce the harm for the public worldwide."

