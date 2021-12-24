Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP, Miller Law LLC, Hilliard Shadowen LLP, Motley Rice LLC, and Spector Roseman & Kodroff P.C. Announce Notice of Pendency of Class Action for Purchasers of Suboxone

Your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit regarding the price paid for Suboxone. The case name is In Re: Suboxone (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone) Antitrust Litigation, and the civil action number is 2:13-md-02445-MSG. This lawsuit asserts that Defendants violated certain state antitrust laws in the United States, harming competition and causing class members to overpay for Suboxone. Defendants deny that they violated any laws. Certain Defendants have been dismissed from the suit for jurisdictional reasons. The sole Defendant at this time is Indivior, Inc. ("Indivior").

PLEASE NOTE: This is NOT a recall, safety, or other similar notice. This lawsuit is not asserting that Suboxone is unsafe or ineffective. This notice is only for purposes of advising you of certain rights in litigation.

This is only a summary. The Court has not decided whether Indivior did anything wrong. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there will be. For additional details, please read the Long-Form Notice available to download at www.SuboxAntitrust.com .

Who is Included?

On September 26, 2019, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania certified the following issues Class in this lawsuit (the "Class"):

All persons or entities who purchased and/or paid for some or all of the purchase price for Co-Formulated Buprenorphine/Naloxone ("Suboxone") in California , Florida , Iowa , Michigan , Minnesota , Mississippi , Nevada , New York , Pennsylvania , Virginia , and Wisconsin in any form for consumption by themselves, their families, or their members, employees, insureds, participants, or beneficiaries at any time during the period January 1, 2012 , through September 26, 2019 .

The issues for which the Class has been certified concern whether Indivior engaged in conduct constituting an antitrust violation. A more detailed notice, including the exact Class definitions and exceptions to Class membership, is available at www.SuboxAntitrust.com .

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you do nothing, you are choosing to stay in the Class and you will be bound by the outcome of the case, whether a judgment on the issues is rendered for or against Indivior. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court pertaining to the issues, including any judgment in Indivior's favor, and you will give up your right to sue Indivior as part of any other lawsuit for the claims made in this case.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS: If you exclude yourself from the Class (i.e., opt out), you will not be bound by any orders and judgments of the Court on the issues and you will not give up your right to sue Defendants as part of any other lawsuit for the issues raised in this case. The deadline to exclude yourself from the Class is April 17, 2022. Specific instructions on how to request exclusion are included in the Long-Form Notice available to download at www.SuboxAntitrust.com .

The Trial

Due to COVID-19, trial is not currently scheduled. When it is, trial will be held in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, located at James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. The date and location of the trial, and any changes thereto, will be posted to the website www.SuboxAntitrust.com .

Want More Information?

Go to www.SuboxAntitrust.com , call 1-877-311-3735, or write to A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173080, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

4841-9456-7625, v. 1

Source:

Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP

Miller Law LLC

Hilliard Shadowen LLP

Motley Rice LLC

Spector Roseman & Kodroff P.C.

SOURCE Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP, Miller Law LLC, Hilliard Shadowen LLP, Motley Rice LLC, Spector Roseman & Kodroff P.C.