Weyco Group, Inc. Accelerates Dividend Payment Date

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) today announced that it is accelerating the payment date for its previously declared and announced regular quarterly dividend to December 31, 2020. The original payment date for the dividend was January 4, 2021. The record date for this dividend remains November 30, 2020 and the dividend remains $0.24 per share.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

