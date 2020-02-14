Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on March 20, 2020, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 6, 2020.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-4450

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

