Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.17 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 18, 2020, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 4, 2020.

Weyerhaeuser also announced that it is implementing a new dividend framework to enhance the company's ability to return meaningful and appropriate amounts of cash to shareholders across a variety of market conditions. Under this new framework, the company will pay a quarterly base cash dividend beginning in the fourth quarter 2020. Weyerhaeuser expects to supplement this base dividend, as appropriate, with a variable return of cash to achieve a targeted total annual return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD). Adjusted FAD, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by Weyerhaeuser as net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items.

Weyerhaeuser expects this additional return of cash will occur primarily through a variable supplemental cash dividend. In certain circumstances, the company may also utilize opportunistic share repurchase. In general, the company expects a supplemental dividend will be declared and paid annually, with the first payment occurring in first quarter 2022.

"This new dividend framework supports our commitment to returning a significant portion of free cash flow to shareholders, while ensuring that our return of cash is sustainable and appropriate across market cycles," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Going forward, Weyerhaeuser remains focused on disciplined, prudent capital allocation to sustainably grow our base dividend and drive superior long-term value for shareholders."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, with respect to future quarterly and supplemental cash dividends and dividend framework as well as future share repurchases. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects," "may," "will," "sustainable," "target" and similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties identified in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC. It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Related Links

http://www.weyerhaeuser.com

