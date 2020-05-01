Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

SEATTLE, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $150 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion. This compares with a net loss of $289 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year.

Excluding an after-tax benefit of $12 million for special items, the company reported first quarter net earnings of $138 million, or 18 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $80 million for the same period last year and $23 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $413 million compared with $365 million for the same period last year and $260 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

"I am proud of our first quarter performance, as each business delivered strong operating results despite rapidly changing market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "I want to thank our employees for their dedication to safety, operational excellence and serving our customers through this uncertain and challenging environment."

"In late March, we took steps to enhance financial flexibility and position Weyerhaeuser's businesses for changing market dynamics," Stockfish continued. "During the second quarter, customer market conditions have deteriorated across our businesses, consistent with the broader macroeconomic environment. As a result, we are taking further actions, including temporarily suspending the quarterly dividend, to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility. Weyerhaeuser remains committed to a balanced capital allocation philosophy that includes returning cash to shareholders through a sustainable dividend. The board will regularly evaluate opportunities to reinitiate an appropriate quarterly cash dividend as soon as practicable based on the company's cash flow, liquidity, leverage, customer demand, market conditions, and the broader macroeconomic environment."

"Weyerhaeuser's favorable cost structure, customer focus and financial resources position the company well to navigate this unprecedented economic disruption. We have a track record of successfully managing through cycles and have structured our business to quickly align production volumes with customer demand. We remain focused on driving long-term value for shareholders through our unmatched portfolio, industry-leading operating performance and disciplined, prudent capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2020

2019 (millions, except per share data)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net sales

$1,548

$1,728

$1,643 Net earnings (loss)

($14)

$150

($289) Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

($0.02)

$0.20

($0.39) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

746

747

747 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$23

$138

$80 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.03

$0.18

$0.11 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$260

$413

$365





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) First quarter 2020 special items include a $12 million legal benefit. Special items for other periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2020



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$510

$503

($7) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$53

$105

$52 Pretax charge for special items

$32

—

($32) Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$85

$105

$20 Adjusted EBITDA

$158

$173

$15

Q1 2020 Performance – In the West, average sales realizations and volumes for Japan export logs increased, and average domestic sales realizations improved modestly. Fee harvest volumes were slightly higher, and costs improved seasonally due to reduced forestry and road expenses and lower per unit logging and hauling costs. In the South, fee harvest volumes declined due to wet weather and lower stumpage sales. Average log sales realizations decreased slightly, partially offset by lower forestry costs.

On March 26, 2020, the company completed the previously announced sale of its Montana timberlands.

Q2 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than first quarter 2020. In the West, the company anticipates lower realizations, comparable domestic log sales volumes, and seasonally higher road and forestry costs, partially offset by higher sales volumes for China export logs. In the South, the company expects lower fee harvest volumes and slightly lower average log sales realizations.

In late March, market demand for Southern sawlogs began to decrease significantly due to the severe economic impact of COVID-19. To align harvest volumes with reduced sawlog demand, the company expects to reduce its full year 2020 Southern fee harvest by approximately 10 percent compared with the prior outlook and the full year 2019. The company does not anticipate material changes to Western fee harvest volumes.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2020



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$46

$112

$66 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$22

$36

$14 Adjusted EBITDA

$37

$101

$64

Q1 2020 Performance – Real estate sales increased compared with the fourth quarter due to a significantly higher number of acres sold. Average price per acre decreased and average land basis increased compared with the fourth quarter due to the mix of properties sold.

Q2 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $20 million lower than second quarter 2019 due to fewer real estate acres sold.

The company now expects full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $200 million, as social distancing and other measures have curtailed real estate broker activity and lengthened the time required to finance, close and record transactions.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2020



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$1,115

$1,235

$120 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$60

$134

$74 Adjusted EBITDA

$110

$184

$74

Q1 2020 Performance – Average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased, and sales volumes were higher across all product lines. Per unit manufacturing costs improved due to strong operating performance and seasonally higher operating rates for engineered wood products.

Q2 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for Wood Products will be significantly lower than first quarter 2020 and second quarter 2019. The company anticipates significantly lower sales volumes across all product lines. To date, second quarter benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is lower than the first quarter average.

In late March, market demand for wood products began to decline due to the economic impact of COVID-19. In response to deteriorating market conditions, Weyerhaeuser announced on March 30, 2020 that it was adjusting production volumes across its wood products manufacturing facilities to align with customer demand. These adjustments include a combination of temporary mill curtailments and reduced shift postures. For the month of April, the company reduced operating capacity by 20 percent for lumber and 15 percent for oriented strand board. Weyerhaeuser anticipates extending these lumber and oriented strand board capacity reductions at similar levels in May and will continue to dynamically adjust as market conditions evolve. In engineered wood products, the company reduced operating capacity across its product lines by 15 to 25 percent for the month of April. In the month of May, Weyerhaeuser expects to reduce engineered wood products operating capacity by an additional 10 percent, resulting in a 25 to 35 percent overall reduction in operating capacity for the month.

Weyerhaeuser remains strongly committed to maintaining the safety of its employees and effectively serving its customers and will continue to adjust production volumes to align with customer demand.

ACTIONS TO ENHANCE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

On March 30, 2020, Weyerhaeuser announced actions to enhance financial flexibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also announced that the board of directors would continue to review the company's capital allocation plans in light of rapidly evolving market conditions.

During the second quarter, macroeconomic fundamentals have continued to erode. In light of continued significant uncertainty regarding the duration and magnitude of an economic slowdown and its effect on the company's business conditions, the board of directors is temporarily suspending the quarterly cash dividend to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility.

Additionally, members of the company's senior management team and board of directors have elected to reduce their compensation for the remainder of 2020. This includes a base salary reduction of 30 percent for the company's CEO and base salary reductions of 10 percent for the remainder of the senior management team, as well as a 20 percent reduction in fees for the board of directors.

Weyerhaeuser is also providing updates on its previously announced actions:

Reducing capital expenditures : The company will reduce 2020 capital expenditures by approximately $90 million , or 25 percent, by deferring discretionary projects. Weyerhaeuser now expects full year capital expenditures of approximately $270 million .

: The company will reduce 2020 capital expenditures by approximately , or 25 percent, by deferring discretionary projects. Weyerhaeuser now expects full year capital expenditures of approximately . Reducing non-essential operating expenses : The company will reduce 2020 operating expenses by approximately $55 million . In addition, approximately $25 million of federal payroll tax payments will be deferred until 2021.

: The company will reduce 2020 operating expenses by approximately . In addition, approximately of federal payroll tax payments will be deferred until 2021. Refinancing 2021 maturities : During the first quarter, Weyerhaeuser issued $750 million of 4.0% notes through a public bond offering, with net proceeds to be used to repay the company's outstanding 2021 maturities. The company subsequently submitted notice that it will redeem in May 2020 its $569 million of notes due March 2021 .

: During the first quarter, Weyerhaeuser issued of 4.0% notes through a public bond offering, with net proceeds to be used to repay the company's outstanding 2021 maturities. The company subsequently submitted notice that it will redeem in its of notes due . Enhancing liquidity : The company increased cash on hand by $550 million through a precautionary draw on its revolving credit facility, which expires in January 2025 .

Excluding cash received from the bond offering, the company had approximately $700 million of cash on hand at the end of the first quarter and $950 million of available revolver capacity. The company maintains investment grade credit ratings and remains well in compliance with its financial covenants. Weyerhaeuser's 11 million acres of high-quality timberlands also provide strong asset coverage.

The company expects to remain compliant with REIT taxable income distribution requirements.

Stockfish concluded, "Our actions to enhance Weyerhaeuser's balance sheet position us to continue successfully navigating these volatile and unpredictable market conditions while preserving the company's long-term value proposition."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on May 1, 2020 to discuss first quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on May 1, 2020.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 7662489) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 7662489). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 7662489) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 7662489) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses; log sale realizations and sales volumes; log export sales volumes; fee harvest volumes and deferral of fee harvest volumes; road and forestry costs; sales of real estate acres; sales volumes across all of our wood products lines; extension of existing capacity reductions of our lumber and oriented strand board lines; future capacity reductions for our engineered wood products lines; our plans and decisions relating to various capital expenditures, capital allocation priorities and other discretionary items, including but not limited to with respect to the timing and amount of the reinstatement of our quarterly dividends to shareholders; future reductions in operating expense; and, generally, our expectations concerning our future performance and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's businesses. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

our operational excellence initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward looking-statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net loss

































$ (14)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































89

Income taxes



































1

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 53



$ 22



$ 60



$ (59)



$ 76

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





21





21

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(8)





(8)

Operating income (loss)



53





22





60





(46)





89

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





4





50





1





128

Basis of real estate sold



—





11





—





—





11

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



32





—





—





—





32

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 158



$ 37



$ 110



$ (45)



$ 260







(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts. (2) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on the sale of our Michigan timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 150

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































85

Income taxes



































(3)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 105



$ 36



$ 134



$ (43)



$ 232

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(1)





(1)

Operating income (loss)



105





36





134





(35)





240

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





3





50





2





123

Basis of real estate sold



—





62





—





—





62

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)



—





—





—





(12)





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 173



$ 101



$ 184



$ (45)



$ 413







(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net loss

































$ (289)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































107

Income taxes



































(104)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 120



$ 55



$ 69



$ (530)



$ (286)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





470





470

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(10)





(10)

Operating income (loss)



120





55





69





(70)





174

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





3





46





1





123

Basis of real estate sold



—





48





—





—





48

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)



—





—





—





20





20

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 193



$ 106



$ 115



$ (49)



$ 365







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. (2) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $455 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (3) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $20 million legal charge.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings (loss) and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings (loss):





2019

2020

2019 (millions)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net earnings (loss)

($14)

$150

($289) Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

—

9 Gain on sale of timberlands

(48)

—

— Legal charge (benefit)

—

(12)

15 Pension settlement charges

5

—

345 Restructuring, impairments and other charges

80

—

— Net earnings before special items

$23

$138

$80

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share:





2019

2020

2019



Q4

Q1

Q1 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

($0.02)

$0.20

($0.39) Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

—

0.01 Gain on sale of timberlands

(0.07)

—

— Legal charge (benefit)

—

(0.02)

0.02 Pension settlement charges

0.01

—

0.47 Restructuring, impairments and other charges

0.11

—

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.03

$0.18

$0.11

Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 99.2 Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q4



Q1 in millions

December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019 Net sales

$ 1,548



$ 1,728



$ 1,643 Costs of sales



1,301





1,382





1,322 Gross margin



247





346





321 Selling expenses



22





22





21 General and administrative expenses



94





74





89 Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments



80





1





— Other operating costs (income), net



(38)





9





37 Operating income



89





240





174 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(21)





(9)





(470) Interest income and other



8





1





10 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(89)





(85)





(107) Earnings (loss) before income taxes



(13)





147





(393) Income taxes



(1)





3





104 Net earnings (loss)

$ (14)



$ 150



$ (289)

Per Share Information





Q4



Q1





December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.02)



$ 0.20



$ (0.39)

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic



745,886





746,534





746,603

Diluted



745,886





747,155





746,603

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



745,300





746,206





744,767



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ (14)



$ 150



$ (289)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



21





9





470

Interest income and other



(8)





(1)





(10)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



89





85





107

Income taxes



1





(3)





(104)

Operating income



89





240





174

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



128





123





123

Basis of real estate sold



11





62





48

Special items included in operating income



32





(12)





20

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 260



$ 413



$ 365







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company



Total Company Statistics Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q4



Q1 in millions

December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019 Net earnings (loss)

$ (14)



$ 150



$ (289) Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



—





—





9 Gain on sale of timberlands



(48)





—





— Legal charge (benefit)



—





(12)





15 Pension settlement charges



5





—





345 Restructuring, impairments and other charges



80





—





— Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 23



$ 138



$ 80





Q4



Q1





December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.02)



$ 0.20



$ (0.39)

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



—





—





0.01

Gain on sale of timberlands



(0.07)





—





—

Legal charge (benefit)



—





(0.02)





0.02

Pension settlement charges



0.01





—





0.47

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



0.11





—





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.03



$ 0.18



$ 0.11







(1) During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Pension and postretirement costs:























Pension and postretirement service costs

$ 8



$ 10



$ 8

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



21





9





470

Total company pension and postretirement costs

$ 29



$ 19



$ 478



Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 139



$ 1,458



$ 259

Receivables, net



309





390





398

Receivables for taxes



98





24





163

Inventories



416





480





451

Assets held for sale



140





—





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



147





141





141

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



362





—





362

Total current assets



1,611





2,493





1,774

Property and equipment, net



1,969





1,911





1,917

Construction in progress



130





153





102

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,929





11,847





12,586

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



281





278





291

Deferred tax assets



72





147





18

Other assets



414





399





444

Total assets

$ 16,406



$ 17,228



$ 17,132



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ 577



$ —

Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities



—





—





302

Borrowings on line of credit



230





550





245

Accounts payable



246





241





243

Accrued liabilities



530





448





411

Total current liabilities



1,006





1,816





1,201

Long-term debt, net



6,147





6,299





6,156

Deferred tax liabilities



6





10





34

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits



693





669





542

Other liabilities



377





352





398

Total liabilities



8,229





9,146





8,331

Total equity



8,177





8,082





8,801

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,406



$ 17,228



$ 17,132



Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2019



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019

Cash flows from operations:























Net earnings (loss)

$ (14)



$ 150



$ (289)

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings (loss):























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



128





123





123

Basis of real estate sold



11





62





48

Deferred income taxes, net



(5)





(82)





(123)

Pension and other postretirement benefits



29





19





478

Share-based compensation expense



7





7





9

Charges for impairment of assets



80





—





—

Net gains on sale of nonstrategic timberlands



(48)





—





—

Change in:























Receivables, less allowances



60





(82)





(77)

Receivables and payables for taxes



51





79





(31)

Inventories



(21)





(72)





(60)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1





(2)





(5)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



50





(91)





(82)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments



(9)





(10)





(14)

Other



(28)





(15)





9

Net cash from operations

$ 292



$ 86



$ (14)

Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (128)



$ (47)



$ (41)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(15)





(21)





(18)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



—





362





253

Proceeds from sale of nonstrategic timberlands



297





145





—

Other



1





2





18

Net cash from investing activities

$ 155



$ 441



$ 212

Cash flows from financing activities:























Cash dividends on common shares

$ (253)



$ (254)



$ (254)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





732





739

Payments of long-term debt



—





—





(512)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



220





550





245

Payments on line of credit



(430)





(230)





(425)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5





6





2

Repurchases of common shares



—





—





(60)

Other



(3)





(12)





(8)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (461)



$ 792



$ (273)



























Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ (14)



$ 1,319



$ (75)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



153





139





334

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 139



$ 1,458



$ 259



























Cash paid (received) during the period for:























Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 60



$ 108



$ 127

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ (48)



$ —



$ 50



Weyerhaeuser Company

Timberlands Segment Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019 Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 388



$ 381



$ 431 Intersegment sales



122





122





125 Total net sales



510





503





556 Costs of sales



402





375





413 Gross margin



108





128





143 Selling expenses



—





—





1 General and administrative expenses



23





24





22 Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments



80





—





— Other operating income, net



(48)





(1)





— Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 53



$ 105



$ 120

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)





in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Operating income

$ 53



$ 105



$ 120

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





68





73

Special items



32





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 158



$ 173



$ 193







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ (48)



$ —



$ —

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

$ 80



$ —



$ —



Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (12)



$ (3)



$ (24)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (33)



$ (30)



$ (26)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

Segment Statistics(3)









Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Third Party

Delivered logs:























Net Sales

West

$ 169



$ 177



$ 205

(millions)

South



157





150





159





North



22





17





29





Total delivered logs



348





344





393





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



13





5





9





Recreational and other lease revenue



16





15





15





Other revenue



11





17





14





Total

$ 388



$ 381



$ 431

Delivered Logs

West

$ 102.12



$ 104.91



$ 106.92

Third Party Sales

South

$ 34.71



$ 34.27



$ 35.35

Realizations (per ton)

North

$ 56.95



$ 60.51



$ 59.68

Delivered Logs

West



1,660





1,684





1,920

Third Party Sales

South



4,538





4,365





4,499

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North



372





284





494

Fee Harvest Volumes

West



2,214





2,310





2,385

(tons, thousands)

South



6,617





6,130





6,492





North



477





386





627







(3) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate,

Energy &

Natural Resources

Segment Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019 Net sales

$ 46



$ 112

$ 118 Costs of sales



18





70



56 Gross margin



28





42



62 General and administrative expenses



7





6



7 Other operating income, net



(1)





—



— Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 22



$ 36

$ 55

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Operating income

$ 22



$ 36



$ 55

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4





3





3

Basis of real estate sold



11





62





48

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 37



$ 101



$ 106







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



Segment Statistics







Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 25



$ 95



$ 96

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



21





17





22



Total

$ 46



$ 112



$ 118

Acres Sold Real Estate



9,394





44,974





38,834

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 2,308



$ 1,992



$ 2,424

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



44 %



65 %



50 %

Weyerhaeuser Company

Wood Products Segment Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019 Net sales

$ 1,115



$ 1,235



$ 1,094 Costs of sales



994





1,040





967 Gross margin



121





195





127 Selling expenses



21





21





19 General and administrative expenses



35





36





35 Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments



—





1





— Other operating costs, net



5





3





4 Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 60



$ 134



$ 69

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Operating income

$ 60



$ 134



$ 69

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



50





50





46

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 110



$ 184



$ 115







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ 49



$ (186)



$ (155)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (109)



$ (38)



$ (30)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 466



$ 508



$ 444

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 389



$ 416



$ 392

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,197





1,222





1,133



Production volumes



1,178





1,209





1,145

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 157



$ 190



$ 160

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 216



$ 246



$ 223

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



726





770





717

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



757





777





729

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 122



$ 127



$ 116

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,166



$ 2,149



$ 2,218

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.6





5.9





5.2

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.4





6.1





5.9

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 77



$ 78



$ 70

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,678



$ 1,667



$ 1,709

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



45





47





41

in lineal feet) Production volumes



43





47





44

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 31



$ 39



$ 44

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 337



$ 348



$ 383

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



94





113





115



Production volumes



84





97





98

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 39



$ 44



$ 38

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 826



$ 841



$ 846

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



48





52





44

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



49





56





45







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Unallocated Items Q1.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and postretirement costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019 Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (30)



$ (19)



$ (19) Liability classified share-based compensation



(2)





10





(4) Foreign exchange gain (loss)



—





(8)





(3) Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(1)





(13)





(5) Other, net



(13)





(5)





(39) Operating income (loss)



(46)





(35)





(70) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(21)





(9)





(470) Interest income and other



8





1





10 Net charge to earnings

$ (59)



$ (43)



$ (530)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Operating income (loss)

$ (46)



$ (35)



$ (70)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1





2





1

Special items



—





(12)





20

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (45)



$ (45)



$ (49)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Legal benefit (charge)



—





12





(20)

Special items included in operating income (loss)



—





12





(20)

Pension settlement charges



(6)





—





(455)

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ (6)



$ 12



$ (475)



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q4.2019



Q1.2020



Q1.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (1)



$ —



$ (3)





























