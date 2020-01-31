Weyerhaeuser reports fourth quarter, full year results

News provided by

Weyerhaeuser Company

Jan 31, 2020, 03:05 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported a fourth quarter net loss of $14 million, or two cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion. This compares with a net loss of $93 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $99 million for the third quarter of 2019.

View our earnings release and financial statements in a printer-friendly PDF.

Excluding net after-tax charges of $37 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $23 million, or three cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $70 million for the same period last year and $59 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $260 million compared with $346 million for the same period last year and $308 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2019, Weyerhaeuser reported a net loss of $76 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $6.6 billion. This compares with net earnings of $748 million on net sales of $7.5 billion for the full year 2018.

Full year 2019 includes net after-tax charges of $361 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings before special items of $285 million, or 39 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $891 million for the full year 2018.

"Our 2019 performance reflects strong execution across all businesses despite significant headwinds from a sluggish housing market, global trade uncertainty, and persistently challenged commodity prices," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Through our continued focus on operational excellence, we achieved record low cost performance in lumber and oriented strand board and delivered the highest EBITDA ever from our Real Estate & ENR business. Additionally, we reduced our pension obligations by $1.5 billion, strategically optimized a significant portion of our Northern timberlands portfolio, and returned over $1 billion of cash to shareholders. Entering 2020, we are encouraged by the recent pickup in U.S. housing activity, and we expect modest growth will drive improvement across our markets as the year progresses. We remain focused on creating value for shareholders through industry-leading operating performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(millions, except per share data)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year

Net sales

$1,671

$1,548

$1,636

$6,554

$7,476

Net earnings (loss)

$99

($14)

($93)

($76)

$748

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$0.13

($0.02)

($0.12)

($0.10)

$0.99

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

747

746

750

746

757

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$59

$23

$70

$285

$891

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.08

$0.03

$0.10

$0.39

$1.18

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$308

$260

$346

$1,276

$2,032


(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.


(2)

Fourth quarter 2019 after-tax special items include an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands, a $48 million gain on the sale of our Michigan timberlands and a $5 million pension settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts. Special items for other periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change

Net sales

$523

$510

($13)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$72

$53

($19)

Pretax charge for special items

$—

$32

$32

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$72

$85

$13

Adjusted EBITDA

$154

$158

$4

Q4 2019 Performance – In the West, average sales realizations for domestic and Japan export logs were modestly higher and fee harvest volumes increased slightly. Western road and forestry spending was seasonally lower. In the South, average log sales realizations declined slightly and fee harvest volumes were lower.

Fourth quarter special items include a $48 million gain on the sale of the company's Michigan timberlands, which closed in November, and an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands. The Montana transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

Q1 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter. In the West, the company anticipates higher domestic and export log sales volumes, modestly higher average domestic log sales realizations and lower road spending. In the South, the company expects seasonally lower fee harvest volumes and average log sales realizations comparable with the fourth quarter average.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change

Net sales

$69

$46

($23)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$32

$22

($10)

Adjusted EBITDA

$60

$37

($23)

Q4 2019 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to fewer real estate sales and lower construction materials and energy royalties in our Energy & Natural Resources business. The segment reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $274 million.

Q1 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter due to the timing of Real Estate transactions. The company expects full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $255 million. This guidance incorporates the effect of fewer available real estate acres following the divestitures of our Montana and Michigan timberlands.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change

Net sales

$1,204

$1,115

($89)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$143

$60

($83)

Pretax benefit for special items

($68)

$—

$68

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$75

$60

($15)

Adjusted EBITDA

$123

$110

($13)

Q4 2019 Performance – Sales volumes declined seasonally and Western and Canadian log costs increased compared with the third quarter. Per unit manufacturing costs improved due to strong operating performance and ongoing operational excellence initiatives.

Average sales realizations for oriented strand board improved slightly. In lumber, although the benchmark Framing Lumber Composite price improved modestly in the fourth quarter, published average pricing for wide-width Southern yellow pine lumber decreased. Weyerhaeuser's average lumber sales realizations were comparable with the third quarter average, reflecting the company's regional and product mix.

Q1 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter, before any improvement in average sales realizations. The company expects seasonally improved operating rates and manufacturing costs for engineered wood products and slightly higher sales volumes for lumber and oriented strand board.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2019

(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change

Net charge to pretax earnings

($54)

($59)

($5)

Pretax charge for special items

$15

$6

($9)

Net charge to pretax earnings before special items

($39)

($53)

($14)

Adjusted EBITDA

($29)

($45)

($16)

Q4 2019 Performance – Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense increased due to seasonally higher spending and a year-to-date adjustment for incentive compensation. Fourth quarter results also include a small expense from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO compared with income from this item in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter pretax special items consist of a $6 million noncash non-operating settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at https://www.weyerhaeuser.com/.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 31, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 31, 2020.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 2195447) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 2195447). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 2195447) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 2195447) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following: our earnings, earnings before special items, Adjusted EBITDA; average log sale realizations; log sale volumes; and fee harvest volumes in our timber business; sales volumes as well as manufacturing operating costs and operating rates for Wood Products. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • our operational excellence initiatives;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;
  • changes in accounting principles; and
  • other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information contact:
Analysts: Beth Baum, 206- 539-3907
Media: Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019:

 (millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings (loss)















$

(76)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)
















378

Income taxes
















(137)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

347

$

144

$

353

$

(679)

$

165

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)










516


516

Interest income and other










(30)


(30)

Operating income (loss)

347


144


353


(193)


651

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

301


14


191


4


510

Basis of real estate sold




116








116

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)(4)(5)

32





(68)


35


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

680

$

274

$

476

$

(154)

$

1,276


(1)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt.

(2)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs includes pretax special items consisting of $455 million of noncash settlement charges related to transfers of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of group annuity contracts.

(3)

Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on sale of our Michigan timberlands.

(4)

Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery.

(5)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes pretax special items consisting of $35 million of legal charges.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings















$

748

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
















375

Income taxes(1)
















59

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

583

$

127

$

838

$

(366)

$

1,182

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)










272


272

Interest income and other(3)




(1)





(59)


(60)

Operating income (loss)

583


126


838


(153)


1,394

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

319


14


149


4


486

Basis of real estate sold




124








124

Special items included in operating income (loss)(4)










28


28

Adjusted EBITDA

$

902

$

264

$

987

$

(121)

$

2,032


(1)

Income taxes include special items consisting of a $41 million tax benefit related to our pension contribution and a $21 million tax adjustment charge.

(2)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $200 million noncash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer.

(3)

Interest income and other includes a pretax special item consisting of a $13 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset.

(4)

Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of $28 million of environmental remediation expense.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019:

 (millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings (loss)















$

(14)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
















89

Income taxes
















1

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

53

$

22

$

60

$

(59)

$

76

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)










21


21

Interest income and other










(8)


(8)

Operating income (loss)

53


22


60


(46)


89

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

73


4


50


1


128

Basis of real estate sold




11








11

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)

32











32

Adjusted EBITDA

$

158

$

37

$

110

$

(45)

$

260


(1)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts.

(2)

Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the previously announced sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on sale of our Michigan timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

 (millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings















$

99

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
















91

Income taxes
















3

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

72

$

32

$

143

$

(54)

$

193

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs










15


15

Interest income and other










(6)


(6)

Operating income (loss)

72


32


143


(45)


202

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

82


4


48


1


135

Basis of real estate sold




24








24

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)







(68)


15


(53)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

154

$

60

$

123

$

(29)

$

308


(1)

Operating income (loss) includes pretax special items consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $15 million legal charge.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2018:

 (millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

















Net earnings (loss)















$

(93)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
















97

Income taxes(1)
















(21)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

107

$

44

$

26

$

(194)

$

(17)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(2)










218


218

Interest income and other(3)




(1)





(23)


(24)

Operating income

107


43


26


1


177

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

81


3


40


1


125

Basis of real estate sold




44








44

Adjusted EBITDA

$

188

$

90

$

66

$

2

$

346


(1)

Income taxes include a special item consisting of a $21 million tax adjustment charge.

(2)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $200 million noncash settlement charge related to our U.S. qualified pension plan lump sum offer.

(3)

Interest income and other includes a pretax special item consisting of a $13 million gain on sale of a nonstrategic asset.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons, and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings (loss):

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(millions)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year

Net earnings (loss)

$99

$(14)

$(93)

$(76)

$748

Early extinguishment of debt charge




9

Environmental remediation charge





21

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets


(48)

(10)

(48)

(10)

Legal charges

11



26

Pension settlement charges


5

152

345

152

Product remediation recoveries, net

(51)



(51)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges


80


80

Tax adjustments



21


(20)

Net earnings before special items

$59

$23

$70

$285

$891

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share:

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$0.13

$(0.02)

$(0.12)

$(0.10)

$0.99

Early extinguishment of debt charge




0.01

Environmental remediation charge





0.03

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets


(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.01)

Legal charges

0.02



0.04

Pension settlement charges


0.01

0.20

0.47

0.20

Product remediation recoveries, net

(0.07)



(0.07)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges


0.11


0.11

Tax adjustments



0.03


(0.03)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.08

$0.03

$0.10

$0.39

$1.18

Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 99.2

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Net sales

$

1,643

$

1,692

$

1,671

$

1,548

$

1,636

$

6,554

$

7,476

Costs of sales

1,322


1,390


1,399


1,301


1,345


5,412


5,592

Gross margin

321


302


272


247


291


1,142


1,884

Selling expenses

21


21


20


22


22


84


88

General and administrative expenses

89


80


85


94


82


348


318

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments










80





80


2

Product remediation recoveries, net







(68)








(68)



Other operating costs (income), net

37


15


33


(38)


10


47


82

Operating income

174


186


202


89


177


651


1,394

Non-operating pension and other

postretirement benefit costs

(470)


(10)


(15)


(21)


(218)


(516)


(272)

Interest income and other

10


6


6


8


24


30


60

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(107)


(91)


(91)


(89)


(97)


(378)


(375)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(393)


91


102


(13)


(114)


(213)


807

Income taxes

104


37


(3)


(1)


21


137


(59)

Net earnings (loss)

$

(289)

$

128

$

99

$

(14)

$

(93)

$

(76)

$

748


Per Share Information


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.39)

$

0.17

$

0.13

$

(0.02)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.10)

$

0.99

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

1.36

$

1.32

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):


























Basic

746,603


745,486


745,626


745,886


748,694


745,897


754,556

Diluted

746,603


746,232


746,514


745,886


750,025


745,897


756,827

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)

744,767


744,905


745,071


745,300


746,391


745,300


746,391


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Net earnings (loss)

$

(289)

$

128

$

99

$

(14)

$

(93)

$

(76)

$

748

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

470


10


15


21


218


516


272

Interest income and other

(10)


(6)


(6)


(8)


(24)


(30)


(60)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

107


91


91


89


97


378


375

Income taxes

(104)


(37)


3


1


(21)


(137)


59

Operating income

174


186


202


89


177


651


1,394

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

123


124


135


128


125


510


486

Basis of real estate sold

48


33


24


11


44


116


124

Special items included in operating income

20





(53)


32





(1)


28

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

365

$

343

$

308

$

260

$

346

$

1,276

$

2,032


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.









Weyerhaeuser Company

Total Company Statistics

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Net earnings (loss)

$

(289)

$

128

$

99

$

(14)

$

(93)

$

(76)

$

748

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)

9














9



Environmental remediation charge



















21

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets










(48)


(10)


(48)


(10)

Legal charges

15





11








26



Pension settlement charges

345


(5)





5


152


345


152

Product remediation recoveries, net







(51)








(51)



Restructuring, impairments and other charges










80





80



Tax adjustments













21





(20)

Net earnings before special items(2)

$

80

$

123

$

59

$

23

$

70

$

285

$

891




Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$

(0.39)

$

0.17

$

0.13

$

(0.02)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.10)

$

0.99

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)

0.01














0.01



Environmental remediation charge



















0.03

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets










(0.07)


(0.01)


(0.07)


(0.01)

Legal charges

0.02





0.02








0.04



Pension settlement charges

0.47


(0.01)





0.01


0.20


0.47


0.20

Product remediation recoveries, net







(0.07)








(0.07)



Restructuring, impairments and other charges










0.11





0.11



Tax adjustments













0.03





(0.03)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$

0.11

$

0.16

$

0.08

$

0.03

$

0.10

$

0.39

$

1.18

(1)

During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(2)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Pension and postretirement costs:


























Pension and postretirement service costs

$

8

$

8

$

8

$

8

$

9

$

32

$

37

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

470


10


15


21


218


516


272

Total company pension and postretirement costs

$

478

$

18

$

23

$

29

$

227

$

548

$

309



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

ASSETS


















Current assets:


















Cash and cash equivalents

$

259

$

212

$

153

$

139

$

334

Receivables, less discounts and allowances

398


408


368


309


337

Receivables for taxes

163


157


149


98


137

Inventories

451


425


393


416


389

Assets held for sale







251


140



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

141


132


141


147


152

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities

362


362


362


362


253

Total current assets

1,774


1,696


1,817


1,611


1,602

Property and equipment, net

1,917


1,901


1,860


1,969


1,857

Construction in progress

102


134


187


130


136

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion

12,586


12,516


12,192


11,929


12,671

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion

291


288


284


281


294

Deferred tax assets

18


33


31


72


15

Other assets

444


461


461


414


312

Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities













362

Total assets

$

17,132

$

17,029

$

16,832

$

16,406

$

17,249




















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


















Current liabilities:


















Current maturities of long-term debt

$



$



$



$



$

500

Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities

302


302








302

Borrowings on line of credit

245


140


440


230


425

Accounts payable

243


271


242


246


222

Accrued liabilities

411


510


487


530


490

Total current liabilities

1,201


1,223


1,169


1,006


1,939

Long-term debt, net

6,156


6,153


6,150


6,147


5,419

Deferred tax liabilities

34


17


25


6


43

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits

542


515


506


693


527

Other liabilities

398


397


383


377


275

Total liabilities

8,331


8,305


8,233


8,229


8,203

Total equity

8,801


8,724


8,599


8,177


9,046

Total liabilities and equity

$

17,132

$

17,029

$

16,832

$

16,406

$

17,249



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Cash flows from operations:


























Net earnings (loss)

$

(289)

$

128

$

99

$

(14)

$

(93)

$

(76)

$

748

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings (loss):


























Depreciation, depletion and amortization

123


124


135


128


125


510


486

Basis of real estate sold

48


33


24


11


44


116


124

Deferred income taxes, net

(123)


(43)


2


(5)


(39)


(169)


72

Pension and other postretirement benefits

478


18


23


29


227


548


309

Share-based compensation expense

9


7


7


7


11


30


42

Charges for impairment of assets










80





80


1

Net gains on sale of nonstrategic timberlands










(48)





(48)



Change in:


























Receivables, less allowances

(77)


(10)


40


60


117


13


62

Receivables and payables for taxes

(31)


6


7


51


6


33


(103)

Inventories

(60)


28


30


(21)


(5)


(23)


(14)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5)


8


2


1


(11)


6


(18)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(82)


127


(58)


50


(21)


37


(154)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments

(14)


(13)


(9)


(9)


(26)


(45)


(381)

Other

9


(17)


(10)


(28)


(43)


(46)


(62)

Net cash from operations

$

(14)

$

396

$

292

$

292

$

292

$

966

$

1,112

Cash flows from investing activities:


























Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$

(41)

$

(71)

$

(87)

$

(128)

$

(130)

$

(327)

$

(368)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation

(18)


(13)


(11)


(15)


(14)


(57)


(59)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities

253














253



Proceeds from sale of Michigan timberlands










297





297



Other

18


1


1


1


(32)


21


(13)

Net cash from investing activities

$

212

$

(83)

$

(97)

$

155

$

(176)

$

187

$

(440)

Cash flows from financing activities:


























Cash dividends on common shares

$

(254)

$

(253)

$

(253)

$

(253)

$

(254)

$

(1,013)

$

(995)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

739














739



Payments of long-term debt

(512)














(512)


(62)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit

245


140


490


220


425


1,095


425

Payments on line of credit

(425)


(245)


(190)


(430)





(1,290)



Payments on debt held by variable interest entities







(302)





(209)


(302)


(209)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2


2


4


5





13


52

Repurchases of common shares

(60)











(93)


(60)


(366)

Other

(8)


(4)


(3)


(3)


1


(18)


(7)

Net cash from financing activities

$

(273)

$

(360)

$

(254)

$

(461)

$

(130)

$

(1,348)

$

(1,162)




























Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$

(75)

$

(47)

$

(59)

$

(14)

$

(14)

$

(195)

$

(490)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

334


259


212


153


348


334


824

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

259

$

212

$

153

$

139

$

334

$

139

$

334




























Cash paid (received) during the period for:


























Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

127

$

59

$

124

$

60

$

73

$

370

$

358

Income taxes, net of refunds

$

50

$

1

$

(5)

$

(48)

$

15

$

(2)

$

95



Weyerhaeuser Company

Timberlands Segment

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations (1)

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$

431

$

401

$

398

$

388

$

448

$

1,618

$

1,873

Intersegment sales

125


131


125


122


128


503


537

Total net sales

556


532


523


510


576


2,121


2,410

Costs of sales

413


405


429


402


446


1,649


1,735

Gross margin

143


127


94


108


130


472


675

Selling expenses

1














1


2

General and administrative expenses

22


25


24


23


24


94


93

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments










80





80



Other operating income, net







(2)


(48)


(1)


(50)


(3)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

120

$

102

$

72

$

53

$

107

$

347

$

583


(1)

In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we no longer report related intersegment sales in the Timberlands segment and we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These collective transactions did not contribute any earnings to the Timberlands segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Operating income

$

120

$

102

$

72

$

53

$

107

$

347

$

583

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

73


73


82


73


81


301


319

Special items










32





32



Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

193

$

175

$

154

$

158

$

188

$

680

$

902

(2)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.


Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Gain on sale of timberlands and other nonstrategic assets

$



$



$



$

(48)

$



$

(48)

$


Restructuring, impairments and other charges










80





80





Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)

$

(24)

$

46

$

2

$

(12)

$

(7)

$

12

$

(9)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(26)

$

(25)

$

(28)

$

(33)

$

(35)

$

(112)

$

(117)


(3)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.


Segment Statistics(4)




Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Third Party

Delivered logs:



























Net Sales

West

$

205

$

194

$

172

$

169

$

221

$

740

$

987

(millions)

South

159


156


168


157


153


640


625

North

29


17


24


22


29


92


99

Total delivered logs

393


367


364


348


403


1,472


1,711

Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

9


10


10


13


20


42


59

Recreational and other lease revenue

15


15


15


16


15


61


59

Other revenue

14


9


9


11


10


43


44

Total

$

431

$

401

$

398

$

388

$

448

$

1,618

$

1,873

Delivered Logs

West

$

106.92

$

104.07

$

99.07

$

102.12

$

112.58

$

103.18

$

125.59

Third Party Sales

South

$

35.35

$

35.45

$

35.03

$

34.71

$

34.38

$

35.13

$

34.66

Realizations (per ton)

North

$

59.68

$

62.10

$

57.35

$

56.95

$

57.27

$

58.80

$

60.55

Delivered Logs

West

1,920


1,864


1,729


1,660


1,958


7,173


7,858

Third Party Sales

South

4,499


4,400


4,795


4,538


4,417


18,232


18,008

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

494


263


429


372


497


1,558


1,628

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,385


2,455


2,183


2,214


2,463


9,237


9,571

(tons, thousands)

South

6,492


6,367


6,802


6,617


6,849


26,278


26,708

North

627


378


560


477


620


2,042


2,129


(4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.






Weyerhaeuser Company

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Net sales

$

118

$

81

$

69

$

46

$

102

$

314

$

307

Costs of sales

56


39


32


18


52


145


155

Gross margin

62


42


37


28


50


169


152

General and administrative expenses

7


7


6


7


7


27


26

Other operating income, net







(1)


(1)





(2)



Operating income

55


35


32


22


43


144


126

Interest income and other













1





1

Net contribution to earnings

$

55

$

35

$

32

$

22

$

44

$

144

$

127


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)





















in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Operating income

$

55

$

35

$

32

$

22

$

43

$

144

$

126

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

3


3


4


4


3


14


14

Basis of real estate sold

48


33


24


11


44


116


124

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

106

$

71

$

60

$

37

$

90

$

274

$

264


(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.


Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$



$



$



$



$



$



$
































Segment Statistics



Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Net Sales

Real Estate

$

96

$

59

$

45

$

25

$

81

$

225

$

229

(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources

22


22


24


21


21


89


78

Total

$

118

$

81

$

69

$

46

$

102

$

314

$

307

Acres Sold

Real Estate

38,834


47,031


18,057


9,394


31,833


113,315


131,575

Price per Acre

Real Estate

$

2,424

$

1,063

$

2,415

$

2,308

$

2,479

$

1,848

$

1,701

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate

50

%

56

%

53

%

44

%

54

%

52

%

54

%






Weyerhaeuser Company

Wood Products Segment

Q4.2019 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations (1)

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Net sales

$

1,094

$

1,210

$

1,204

$

1,115

$

1,087

$

4,623

$

5,297

Costs of sales

967


1,070


1,067


994


1,003


4,098


4,228

Gross margin

127


140


137


121


84


525


1,069

Selling expenses

19


20


20


21


20


80


81

General and administrative expenses

35


34


35


35


33


139


130

Product remediation recoveries, net







(68)








(68)



Other operating costs, net

4


5


7


5


5


21


20

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

69

$

81

$

143

$

60

$

26

$

353

$

838


(1) 

In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These transactions do not contribute any earnings to the Wood Products segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Operating income

$

69

$

81

$

143

$

60

$

26

$

353

$

838

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

46


47


48


50


40


191


149

Special items







(68)








(68)



Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

115

$

128

$

123

$

110

$

66

$

476

$

987


(2)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.


Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Product remediation recoveries, net

$



$



$

68

$



$



$

68

$
































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)

$

(155)

$

75

$

32

$

49

$

83

$

1

$

(69)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(30)

$

(53)

$

(65)

$

(109)

$

(107)

$

(257)

$

(306)


(3)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.


Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2019

Q2.2019

Q3.2019

Q4.2019

Q4.2018

YTD.2019

YTD.2018

Structural Lumber

Third party net sales

$

444

$

495

$

487

$

466

$

427

$

1,892

$

2,258

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

392

$

388

$

389

$

389

$

388

$

389

$

482

in board feet)

Third party sales volumes(4)

1,133


1,274


1,253


1,197


1,099


4,857


4,684

Production volumes

1,145


1,193


1,189


1,178


1,095


4,705


4,541

Engineered Solid

Third party net sales

$

116

$

134

$

138

$

122

$

121

$

510

$

521

Section

Third party sales realizations

$

2,218

$

2,214

$

2,188

$

2,166

$

2,139

$

2,196

$

2,148

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(4)

5.2


6.1


6.3


5.6


5.7


23.2


24.3

in cubic feet)

Production volumes

5.9


6.0


5.3


5.4


5.3


22.6


24.3

Engineered

Third party net sales

$

70

$

86

$

90

$

77

$

75

$

323

$

336

I-joists

Third party sales realizations

$

1,709

$

1,662

$

1,665

$

1,678

$

1,696

$

1,677

$

1,643

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(4)

41


52


54


45