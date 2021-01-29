Weyerhaeuser Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $292 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion. This compares with a net loss of $14 million, or two cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $283 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Excluding net after-tax charges of $69 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $361 million, or 48 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $23 million for the same period last year and $386 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $657 million compared with $260 million for the same period last year and $745 million for the third quarter of 2020.

For the full year 2020, Weyerhaeuser reported net earnings of $797 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.5 billion. This compares with a net loss of $76 million on net sales of $6.6 billion for the full year 2019.

Full year 2020 includes net after-tax charges of $165 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings of $962 million, or $1.29 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $285 million for the full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020 was $2.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion for full year 2019.

"In 2020 each of our businesses delivered remarkable results in the face of unprecedented operating and market challenges," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams delivered the highest Wood Products Adjusted EBITDA on record, achieved record low cost performance in lumber, and captured approximately $100 million of operational excellence improvements across our businesses, all while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safety. In addition, we reduced gross debt by more than $900 million, implemented a new dividend framework, strategically upgraded our Oregon timberland holdings and launched a new sustainability strategy. As we embark on 2021, we are encouraged by the macroeconomic tailwinds that continue to bolster strong U.S. housing and repair and remodel markets, and we remain focused on creating value for shareholders through our unrivaled portfolio of assets, industry-leading operating performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (millions, except per share data)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net sales

$2,110

$2,063

$1,548

$7,532

$6,554 Net earnings (loss)

$283

$292

($14)

$797

($76) Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$0.38

$0.39

($0.02)

$1.07

($0.10) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

748

749

746

748

746 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$386

$361

$23

$962

$285 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.52

$0.48

$0.03

$1.29

$0.39 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$745

$657

$260

$2,201

$1,276





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Fourth quarter 2020 after-tax special items include a $193 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract, a $182 million gain related to the previously announced sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands and a $58 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. Special items for other periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net sales

$452

$502

$50 Net contribution (charge) to pretax earnings

($11)

$286

$297 Pretax charge (benefit) for special items

$80

($182)

($262) Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$69

$104

$35 Adjusted EBITDA

$130

$167

$37

Q4 2020 Performance – In the West, average sales realizations for domestic and Japan export logs increased from the third quarter, and export log sales volumes were significantly higher. Fee harvest volumes increased 9 percent as harvest operations fully resumed following third quarter wildfire activity. In the South, average log sales realizations were comparable to the third quarter, as higher average sawlog realizations were largely offset by lower realizations for fiber logs. Unit logging and hauling costs decreased, and log sales volumes were slightly lower.

Fourth quarter special items include a $182 million gain on the previously announced sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands, which was completed in November.

Q1 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter. In the West, the company anticipates higher export log sales volumes, slightly lower average domestic log sales realizations, slightly higher unit logging and hauling costs, and seasonally lower road spending. In the South, the company expects higher fee harvest volumes and comparable average log sales realizations.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net sales

$69

$30

($39) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$17

$14

($3) Adjusted EBITDA

$60

$23

($37)

Q4 2020 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to fewer real estate sales. Average land basis was significantly lower due to the mix of properties sold. The segment reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $241 million.

Q1 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings will be slightly higher than first quarter 2020, and Adjusted EBITDA will be modestly lower than first quarter 2020 due to the timing and mix of real estate transactions. The company expects full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $255 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net sales

$1,696

$1,652

($44) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$566

$481

($85) Adjusted EBITDA

$615

$530

($85)

Q4 2020 Performance – Sales volumes declined slightly across most product lines from the third quarter. Raw material costs increased significantly, primarily for Western and Canadian logs and oriented strand board webstock. Per unit manufacturing costs increased for oriented strand board due to planned maintenance outages.

Average sales realizations for oriented strand board improved 27 percent compared with the third quarter, as benchmark pricing remained near record levels. This was largely offset by a 10 percent decrease in average lumber sales realizations.

Q1 2021 Outlook – Excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board, the company expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter. The company expects improved manufacturing costs across product lines and slightly higher sales volumes, primarily for lumber and engineered wood products. To date, first quarter benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly higher than the fourth quarter average.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses; log export sales volumes and domestic log sales realizations; forestry road expense and logging costs; fee harvest volumes; manufacturing costs for our wood products business and sales volumes for our lumber and engineered wood products lines. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "future," "planned," "may," "will," "maintain," and similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

our operational excellence initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing, required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 797

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































443

Income taxes



































185

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 455



$ 86



$ 1,340



$ (456)



$ 1,425

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





290





290

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(5)





(5)

Operating income (loss)



455





86





1,340





(171)





1,710

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



257





14





195





6





472

Basis of real estate sold



—





141





—





—





141

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)(4)(5)



(102)





—





(8)





(12)





(122)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 610



$ 241



$ 1,527



$ (177)



$ 2,201







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes pretax special items consisting of $92 million of charges related to the early extinguishment of debt. (2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (3) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands and an $80 million timber casualty loss. (4) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery. (5) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net loss

































$ (76)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































378

Income taxes



































(137)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 347



$ 144



$ 353



$ (679)



$ 165

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





516





516

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(30)





(30)

Operating income (loss)



347





144





353





(193)





651

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



301





14





191





4





510

Basis of real estate sold



—





116





—





—





116

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)(4)(5)



32





—





(68)





35





(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 680



$ 274



$ 476



$ (154)



$ 1,276







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. (2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes pretax special items consisting of $455 million of noncash settlement charges related to transfers of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of group annuity contracts. (3) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on sale of our Michigan timberlands. (4) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery. (5) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes pretax special items consisting of $35 million of legal charges.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 292

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































144

Income taxes



































19

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 286



$ 14



$ 481



$ (326)



$ 455

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





262





262

Interest income and other



—





—





—





—





—

Operating income (loss)



286





14





481





(64)





717

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



63





4





49





1





117

Basis of real estate sold



—





5





—





—





5

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)



(182)





—





—





—





(182)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 167



$ 23



$ 530



$ (63)



$ 657







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $58 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $500 million of 4.625 percent notes due September 2023. (2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (3) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 283

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































111

Income taxes



































109

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ (11)



$ 17



$ 566



$ (69)



$ 503

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(2)





(2)

Operating income (loss)



(11)





17





566





(62)





510

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



61





3





49





2





115

Basis of real estate sold



—





40





—





—





40

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



80





—





—





—





80

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130



$ 60



$ 615



$ (60)



$ 745







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $23 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $325 million of 3.25 percent notes due March 2023. (2) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $80 million timber casualty loss.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net loss

































$ (14)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































89

Income taxes



































1

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 53



$ 22



$ 60



$ (59)



$ 76

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





21





21

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(8)





(8)

Operating income (loss)



53





22





60





(46)





89

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





4





50





1





128

Basis of real estate sold



—





11





—





—





11

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



32





—





—





—





32

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 158



$ 37



$ 110



$ (45)



$ 260







(1) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of Canadian pension assets and liabilities through purchases of group annuity contracts. (2) Operating income (loss) includes pretax special items consisting of an $80 million noncash impairment charge related to the sale of our Montana timberlands and a $48 million gain on sale of our Michigan timberlands.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings (loss):





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 (millions)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net earnings (loss)

$283

$292

($14)

$797

($76) Early extinguishment of debt charges

23

58

—

92

9 Gain on sale of timberlands

—

(182)

(48)

(182)

(48) Legal charges (benefits)

—

—

—

(12)

26 Pension settlement charges

—

193

5

193

345 Product remediation recoveries

—

—

—

(6)

(51) Restructuring, impairments and other charges

—

—

80

—

80 Timber casualty loss

80

—

—

80

— Net earnings before special items

$386

$361

$23

$962

$285

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings (loss) per diluted share:





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019



Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$0.38

$0.39

($0.02)

$1.07

($0.10) Early extinguishment of debt charges

0.03

0.07

—

0.12

0.01 Gain on sale of timberlands

—

(0.24)

(0.07)

(0.24)

(0.07) Legal charges (benefits)

—

—

—

(0.02)

0.04 Pension settlement charges

—

0.26

0.01

0.26

0.47 Product remediation recoveries

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.07) Restructuring, impairments and other charges

—

—

0.11

—

0.11 Timber casualty loss

0.11

—

—

0.11

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.52

$0.48

$0.03

$1.29

$0.39

Exhibit 99.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Net sales

$ 1,728



$ 1,631



$ 2,110



$ 2,063



$ 1,548



$ 7,532



$ 6,554

Costs of sales



1,382





1,283





1,390





1,392





1,301





5,447





5,412

Gross margin



346





348





720





671





247





2,085





1,142

Selling expenses



22





18





22





21





22





83





84

General and administrative expenses



74





84





96





93





94





347





348

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(182)





(48)





(182)





(48)

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments



1





—





—





—





80





1





80

Product remediation recoveries



—





(8)





—





—





—





(8)





(68)

Other operating costs, net



9





11





92





22





10





134





95

Operating income



240





243





510





717





89





1,710





651

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(9)





(10)





(9)





(262)





(21)





(290)





(516)

Interest income and other



1





2





2





—





8





5





30

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(85)





(103)





(111)





(144)





(89)





(443)





(378)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



147





132





392





311





(13)





982





(213)

Income taxes



3





(60)





(109)





(19)





(1)





(185)





137

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 292



$ (14)



$ 797



$ (76)



Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.20



$ 0.10



$ 0.38



$ 0.39



$ (0.02)



$ 1.07



$ (0.10)

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.34



$ —



$ —



$ 0.17



$ 0.34



$ 0.51



$ 1.36

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):























































Basic



746,534





746,896





746,996





747,294





745,886





746,931





745,897

Diluted



747,155





746,984





748,450





749,004





745,886





747,899





745,897

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



746,206





746,251





746,398





747,385





745,300





747,385





745,300



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 292



$ (14)



$ 797



$ (76)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9





10





9





262





21





290





516

Interest income and other



(1)





(2)





(2)





—





(8)





(5)





(30)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



85





103





111





144





89





443





378

Income taxes



(3)





60





109





19





1





185





(137)

Operating income



240





243





510





717





89





1,710





651

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





117





115





117





128





472





510

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





40





5





11





141





116

Special items included in operating income



(12)





(8)





80





(182)





32





(122)





(1)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 413



$ 386



$ 745



$ 657



$ 260



$ 2,201



$ 1,276







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Total Company Statistics Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 292



$ (14)



$ 797



$ (76)

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





11





23





58





—





92





9

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(182)





(48)





(182)





(48)

Legal charges (benefits)



(12)





—





—





—





—





(12)





26

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





193





5





193





345

Product remediation recoveries



—





(6)





—





—





—





(6)





(51)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





—





—





80





—





80

Timber casualty loss



—





—





80





—





—





80





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 138



$ 77



$ 386



$ 361



$ 23



$ 962



$ 285







Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.20



$ 0.10



$ 0.38



$ 0.39



$ (0.02)



$ 1.07



$ (0.10)

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





0.02





0.03





0.07





—





0.12





0.01

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(0.24)





(0.07)





(0.24)





(0.07)

Legal charges (benefits)



(0.02)





—





—





—





—





(0.02)





0.04

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





0.26





0.01





0.26





0.47

Product remediation recoveries



—





(0.01)





—





—





—





(0.01)





(0.07)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





—





—





0.11





—





0.11

Timber casualty loss



—





—





0.11





—





—





0.11





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.18



$ 0.11



$ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 0.03



$ 1.29



$ 0.39







(1) We recorded pretax charges of $12 million ($9 million after-tax), $11 million ($11 million after-tax), $23 million ($23 million after-tax) and $58 million ($58 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in first quarter 2019, second quarter 2020, third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2020, respectively. These charges were included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Pension and post-employment costs:























































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 10



$ 8



$ 9



$ 9



$ 8



$ 36



$ 32

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9





10





9





262





21





290





516

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 19



$ 18



$ 18



$ 271



$ 29



$ 326



$ 548



Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS







































Current assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,458



$ 643



$ 787



$ 495



$ 139

Receivables, net



390





420





500





450





309

Receivables for taxes



24





48





48





82





98

Inventories



480





409





411





443





416

Assets held for sale



—





—





199





—





140

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





131





101





139





147

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





—





362

Total current assets



2,493





1,651





2,046





1,609





1,611

Property and equipment, net



1,911





1,958





1,945





2,013





1,969

Construction in progress



153





110





119





73





130

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,847





11,780





11,465





11,827





11,929

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



278





275





271





268





281

Deferred tax assets



147





65





44





120





72

Other assets



399





415





466





401





414

Total assets

$ 17,228



$ 16,254



$ 16,356



$ 16,311



$ 16,406











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







































Current liabilities:







































Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 577



$ —



$ —



$ 150



$ —

Borrowings on line of credit



550





—





—





—





230

Accounts payable



241





199





215





204





246

Accrued liabilities



448





525





617





596





530

Total current liabilities



1,816





724





832





950





1,006

Long-term debt, net



6,299





6,299





5,974





5,325





6,147

Deferred tax liabilities



10





18





27





24





6

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



669





652





638





911





693

Other liabilities



352





359





358





370





377

Total liabilities



9,146





8,052





7,829





7,580





8,229

Total equity



8,082





8,202





8,527





8,731





8,177

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,228



$ 16,254



$ 16,356



$ 16,311



$ 16,406



Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

Mar 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Cash flows from operations:























































Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 292



$ (14)



$ 797



$ (76)

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings (loss):























































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





117





115





117





128





472





510

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





40





5





11





141





116

Deferred income taxes, net



(82)





80





22





(76)





(5)





(56)





(169)

Pension and other post-employment benefits



19





18





18





271





29





326





548

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





7





8





7





30





30

Timber casualty loss



—





—





80





—





—





80





—

Charges for impairment of assets



—





—





—





—





80





—





80

Net gains on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(182)





(48)





(182)





(48)

Change in:























































Receivables, net



(82)





(30)





(80)





51





60





(141)





13

Receivables and payables for taxes



79





(18)





42





(38)





51





65





33

Inventories



(72)





74





—





(27)





(21)





(25)





(23)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2)





7





—





(9)





1





(4)





6

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(91)





30





64





(20)





50





(17)





37

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(10)





(6)





(5)





(9)





(9)





(30)





(45)

Other



(15)





5





22





61





(28)





73





(46)

Net cash from operations

$ 86



$ 391



$ 608



$ 444



$ 292



$ 1,529



$ 966

Cash flows from investing activities:























































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (47)



$ (55)



$ (56)



$ (67)



$ (128)



$ (225)



$ (327)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(21)





(11)





(9)





(15)





(15)





(56)





(57)

Acquisition of timberlands



—





—





—





(425)





—





(425)





—

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



362





—





—





—





—





362





253

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



145





—





—





381





297





526





297

Other



2





1





—





—





1





3





21

Net cash from investing activities

$ 441



$ (65)



$ (65)



$ (126)



$ 155



$ 185



$ 187

Cash flows from financing activities:























































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (254)



$ —



$ —



$ (127)



$ (253)



$ (381)



$ (1,013)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



732





—





—





—





—





732





739

Payments on long-term debt



—





(588)





(348)





(556)





—





(1,492)





(512)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



550





—





—





—





220





550





1,095

Payments on line of credit



(230)





(550)





—





—





(430)





(780)





(1,290)

Payments on debt held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





—





—





—





(302)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



6





—





3





24





5





33





13

Repurchases of common shares



—





—





—





—





—





—





(60)

Other



(12)





(3)





(1)





(4)





(3)





(20)





(18)

Net cash from financing activities

$ 792



$ (1,141)



$ (346)



$ (663)



$ (461)



$ (1,358)



$ (1,348)



























































Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,319



$ (815)



$ 197



$ (345)



$ (14)



$ 356



$ (195)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



139





1,458





643





840





153





139





334

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,458



$ 643



$ 840



$ 495



$ 139



$ 495



$ 139



























































Cash paid (received) during the period for:























































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 108



$ 70



$ 100



$ 87



$ 60



$ 365



$ 370

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ —



$ 1



$ 45



$ 130



$ (48)



$ 176



$ (2)



Timberlands Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 381



$ 359



$ 345



$ 381



$ 388



$ 1,466



$ 1,618

Intersegment sales



122





121





107





121





122





471





503

Total net sales



503





480





452





502





510





1,937





2,121

Costs of sales



375





383





358





375





402





1,491





1,649

Gross margin



128





97





94





127





108





446





472

Selling expenses



—





1





—





1





—





2





1

General and administrative expenses



24





22





24





23





23





93





94

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(182)





(48)





(182)





(48)

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments



—





—





—





—





80





—





80

Other operating costs (income), net



(1)





(1)





81





(1)





—





78





(2)

Operating income (loss) and Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 105



$ 75



$ (11)



$ 286



$ 53



$ 455



$ 347



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income (loss)

$ 105



$ 75



$ (11)



$ 286



$ 53



$ 455



$ 347

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





65





61





63





73





257





301

Special items



—





—





80





(182)





32





(102)





32

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 173



$ 140



$ 130



$ 167



$ 158



$ 610



$ 680







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution (Charge) to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 182



$ 48



$ 182



$ 48

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (80)



$ —



$ (80)

Timber casualty loss

$ —



$ —



$ (80)



$ —



$ —



$ (80)



$ —



Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (3)



$ (2)



$ 43



$ (47)



$ (12)



$ (9)



$ 12

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (30)



$ (21)



$ (24)



$ (29)



$ (33)



$ (104)



$ (112)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)









Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Third Party

Delivered logs:























































Net Sales

West

$ 177



$ 179



$ 163



$ 201



$ 169



$ 720



$ 740

(millions)

South



150





145





141





137





157





573





640





North



17





7





13





15





22





52





92





Total delivered logs



344





331





317





353





348





1,345





1,472





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



5





5





5





4





13





19





42





Recreational and other lease revenue



15





16





16





16





16





63





61





Other revenue



17





7





7





8





11





39





43





Total

$ 381



$ 359



$ 345



$ 381



$ 388



$ 1,466



$ 1,618

Delivered Logs

West

$ 104.91



$ 104.90



$ 109.01



$ 124.37



$ 102.12



$ 110.69



$ 103.18

Third Party Sales

South

$ 34.27



$ 33.68



$ 33.68



$ 33.69



$ 34.71



$ 33.83



$ 35.13

Realizations (per ton)

North

$ 60.51



$ 59.82



$ 57.19



$ 58.96



$ 56.95



$ 59.10



$ 58.80

Delivered Logs

West



1,684





1,714





1,489





1,619





1,660





6,506





7,173

Third Party Sales

South



4,365





4,307





4,185





4,097





4,538





16,954





18,232

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North



284





113





234





241





372





872





1,558

Fee Harvest Volumes

West



2,310





2,236





1,911





2,085





2,214





8,542





9,237

(tons, thousands)

South



6,130





5,914





5,596





5,509





6,617





23,149





26,278





North



386





194





321





325





477





1,226





2,042







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net sales

$ 112



$ 65



$ 69



$ 30



$ 46



$ 276



$ 314

Costs of sales



70





40





46





9





18





165





145

Gross margin



42





25





23





21





28





111





169

General and administrative expenses



6





6





6





7





7





25





27

Other operating income, net



—





—





—





—





(1)





—





(2)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 36



$ 19



$ 17



$ 14



$ 22



$ 86



$ 144



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 36



$ 19



$ 17



$ 14



$ 22



$ 86



$ 144

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





4





3





4





4





14





14

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





40





5





11





141





116

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 101



$ 57



$ 60



$ 23



$ 37



$ 241



$ 274







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





























































Segment Statistics







Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 95



$ 48



$ 49



$ 10



$ 25



$ 202



$ 225

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



17





17





20





20





21





74





89



Total

$ 112



$ 65



$ 69



$ 30



$ 46



$ 276



$ 314

Acres Sold Real Estate



44,974





31,337





34,917





670





9,393





111,898





113,315

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 1,992



$ 1,501



$ 1,381



$ 6,316



$ 2,308



$ 1,690



$ 1,848

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



65 %



71 %



82 %



50 %



44 %



70 %



52 %

Wood Products Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net sales

$ 1,235



$ 1,207



$ 1,696



$ 1,652



$ 1,115



$ 5,790



$ 4,623

Costs of sales



1,040





997





1,075





1,109





994





4,221





4,098

Gross margin



195





210





621





543





121





1,569





525

Selling expenses



21





18





18





20





21





77





80

General and administrative expenses



36





33





33





34





35





136





139

Product remediation recoveries



—





(8)





—





—





—





(8)





(68)

Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments



1





—





—





—





—





1





—

Other operating costs, net



3





8





4





8





5





23





21

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 134



$ 159



$ 566



$ 481



$ 60



$ 1,340



$ 353



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 134



$ 159



$ 566



$ 481



$ 60



$ 1,340



$ 353

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



50





47





49





49





50





195





191

Special items



—





(8)





—





—





—





(8)





(68)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 184



$ 198



$ 615



$ 530



$ 110



$ 1,527



$ 476







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Product remediation recoveries

$ —



$ 8



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 8



$ 68





























































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (186)



$ 56



$ (68)



$ 16



$ 49



$ (182)



$ 1

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (38)



$ (45)



$ (41)



$ (52)



$ (109)



$ (176)



$ (257)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 508



$ 538



$ 819



$ 737



$ 466



$ 2,602



$ 1,892

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 416



$ 438



$ 674



$ 609



$ 389



$ 534



$ 389

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,222





1,225





1,216





1,210





1,197





4,873





4,857



Production volumes



1,209





1,108





1,170





1,179





1,178





4,666





4,705

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 190



$ 179



$ 290



$ 354



$ 157



$ 1,013



$ 632

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 246



$ 240



$ 395



$ 503



$ 216



$ 343



$ 217

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



770





747





736





703





726





2,956





2,916

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



777





742





759





735





757





3,013





2,969

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 127



$ 111



$ 135



$ 132



$ 122



$ 505



$ 510

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,149



$ 2,151



$ 2,128



$ 2,221



$ 2,166



$ 2,162



$ 2,196

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.9





5.2





6.3





6.0





5.6





23.4





23.2

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.1





5.3





5.4





6.2





5.4





23.0





22.6

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 78



$ 70



$ 83



$ 85



$ 77



$ 316



$ 323

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,667



$ 1,645



$ 1,638



$ 1,695



$ 1,678



$ 1,662



$ 1,677

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



47





42





51





50





45





190





192

in lineal feet) Production volumes



47





38





43





47





43





175





182

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 39



$ 34



$ 55



$ 43



$ 31



$ 171



$ 161

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 348



$ 356



$ 507



$ 433



$ 337



$ 411



$ 363

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



113





95





107





99





94





414





445



Production volumes



97





76





94





80





84





347





386

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 44



$ 33



$ 47



$ 47



$ 39



$ 171



$ 166

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 841



$ 825



$ 864



$ 867



$ 826



$ 851



$ 834

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



52





40





55





54





48





201





200

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



56





35





57





52





49





200





202







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Unallocated Items Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (19)



$ (23)



$ (36)



$ (31)



$ (30)



$ (109)



$ (80)

Liability classified share-based compensation



10





(4)





(5)





(3)





(2)





(2)





(7)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(8)





3





2





(4)





—





(7)





(2)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(13)





18





(9)





(13)





(1)





(17)





(5)

Other, net



(5)





(4)





(14)





(13)





(13)





(36)





(99)

Operating loss



(35)





(10)





(62)





(64)





(46)





(171)





(193)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(9)





(10)





(9)





(262)





(21)





(290)





(516)

Interest income and other



1





2





2





—





8





5





30

Net charge to earnings

$ (43)



$ (18)



$ (69)



$ (326)



$ (59)



$ (456)



$ (679)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating loss

$ (35)



$ (10)



$ (62)



$ (64)



$ (46)



$ (171)



$ (193)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





2





1





1





6





4

Special items



(12)





—





—





—





—





(12)





35

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (45)



$ (9)



$ (60)



$ (63)



$ (45)



$ (177)



$ (154)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Legal benefits (charges)

$ 12



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 12



$ (35)

Special items included in operating loss



12





—





—





—





—





12





(35)

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





(253)





(6)





(253)





(455)

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ 12



$ —



$ —



$ (253)



$ (6)



$ (241)



$ (490)



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q4.2020



Q4.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (1)



$ (1)



$ (1)



$ (15)





























































