Weyerhaeuser reports record second quarter results

SEATTLE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $1.37 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion. This compares with net earnings of $72 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $681 million for the first quarter of 2021. There were no special items in second quarter or first quarter 2021. Net earnings before special items was $77 million for the same period last year, or 11 cents per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.6 billion compared with $386 million for the same period last year and $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

"In the second quarter, our teams again delivered the company's strongest quarterly results on record, surpassing last quarter's Adjusted EBITDA record by over 40 percent," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Year-to-date, our Adjusted EBITDA is almost $2 billion higher than this time last year and exceeds our full year results for each of the last 14 years. We also generated record operating cash flow in the quarter and reduced long-term debt by another $225 million. Looking forward, our outlook remains favorable for continued strength in residential construction, our financial position is exceptionally strong, and with year-to-date Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution of almost $1.9 billion, we are excited for the opportunity to return significant cash to shareholders through the variable supplemental component of our new dividend framework."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021

2020 (millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net sales

$2,506

$3,144

$1,631 Net earnings

$681

$1,028

$72 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.91

$1.37

$0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

750

752

747 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$681

$1,028

$77 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.91

$1.37

$0.11 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$1,101

$1,573

$386 Net cash from operations

$698

$1,308

$391 Adjusted FAD(3)

$645

$1,236

$317





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.



(3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$513

$541

$28 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$108

$113

$5 Adjusted EBITDA

$172

$180

$8

Q2 2021 Performance – In the West, export sales realizations increased significantly from the first quarter and export sales volumes were modestly higher as the company shifted additional volume to the export market to serve higher demand, particularly from China. Fee harvest volumes were comparable as the company continued salvage operations. Domestic sales realizations were slightly lower as salvage activity continued to yield a greater mix of smaller diameter logs. In the South, fee harvest volumes increased significantly and sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs were slightly higher. In both regions, forestry and road expenses increased seasonally.

Q3 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the second quarter. In the West, the company anticipates slightly lower fee harvest volumes, seasonally higher forestry and road expenses, and higher per unit log and haul costs. The company expects moderately higher export sales realizations and slightly lower domestic sales realizations. In the South, the company expects significantly higher fee harvest volumes, slightly higher per unit log and haul costs, and seasonally higher forestry and road expenses. Sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower due to mix.

In July 2021, the company completed the previously announced sale of 145,000 acres of timberlands in the North Cascades region of Washington. Third quarter will include a gain of approximately $30 million on this transaction, which will be reported as a special item.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$106

$110

$4 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$66

$63

($3) Adjusted EBITDA

$96

$91

($5)

Q2 2021 Performance – The number of real estate acres sold and the average price per acre decreased compared with the first quarter due to the timing of real estate sales and mix of properties sold. Energy & Natural Resources earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased, primarily due to higher production of construction materials.

Q3 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings will be significantly higher than third quarter 2020 due to a lower average basis resulting from the mix of properties sold. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to third quarter 2020. The company now expects full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $290 million, an increase from the $255 million previously expected.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$2,021

$2,629

$608 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$840

$1,338

$498 Adjusted EBITDA

$889

$1,386

$497

Q2 2021 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased 25 percent and 48 percent, respectively, compared with first quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber increased moderately. Oriented strand board production and sales volumes were modestly lower, and unit manufacturing costs increased, due to planned maintenance outages. Production and sales volumes for solid section and I-joist products increased and sales realizations improved as the company continued to benefit from previously announced price increases. Raw material costs for Wood Products increased, primarily for Canadian logs, oriented strand board webstock, resin and veneer.

Q3 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the second quarter. To date, third quarter benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly lower than the second quarter average. The company expects higher sales volumes and improved unit manufacturing costs for lumber and oriented strand board, as well as higher raw material costs.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net charge to pretax earnings

($65)

($84)

($19) Adjusted EBITDA

($56)

($84)

($28)

Q2 2021 Performance – Second quarter results include an increase in variable compensation expense due to a year-to-date adjustment for performance-based incentive compensation, as well as an increase in the noncash charge from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, primarily due to higher costing within our lumber and log inventories.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 30, 2021 to discuss second quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 30, 2021.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13714048) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13714048). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13714048) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13714048) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses; log sales realizations; forestry and road expenses; log and haul costs; fee harvest volumes; expected gain on the sale of timberlands; raw materials costs for our wood products business; operating rates for the manufacture of our oriented strand board products; and sales volumes for our lumber and oriented strand board products and sales realizations for our engineered wood products lines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information contact:

Analysts - Beth Baum, [email protected], (206) 539-3907



Media - Nancy Thompson, [email protected], (919) 861-0342

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 681

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































79

Income taxes



































189

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 108



$ 66



$ 840



$ (65)



$ 949

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





8





8

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(1)





(1)

Operating income (loss)



108





66





840





(58)





956

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





3





49





2





118

Basis of real estate sold



—





27





—





—





27

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 172



$ 96



$ 889



$ (56)



$ 1,101



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 1,028

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































78

Income taxes



































324

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 113



$ 63



$ 1,338



$ (84)



$ 1,430

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





1





1

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(2)





(2)

Operating income (loss)



113





63





1,338





(85)





1,429

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



67





4





48





1





120

Basis of real estate sold



—





24





—





—





24

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 180



$ 91



$ 1,386



$ (84)



$ 1,573



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 72

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































103

Income taxes



































60

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 75



$ 19



$ 159



$ (18)



$ 235

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





10





10

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(2)





(2)

Operating income (loss)



75





19





159





(10)





243

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





4





47





1





117

Basis of real estate sold



—





34





—





—





34

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



—





—





(8)





—





(8)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 140



$ 57



$ 198



$ (9)



$ 386







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million net charge related to the early extinguishment of debt.



(2) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2021

2021

2020 (millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings

$681

$1,028

$72 Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

—

11 Product remediation recovery

—

—

(6) Net earnings before special items

$681

$1,028

$77

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2021

2021

2020



Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.91

$1.37

$0.10 Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

—

0.02 Product remediation recovery

—

—

(0.01) Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.91

$1.37

$0.11

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2021

2021

2020

2021 (millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q2 YTD Net cash from operations

$698

$1,308

$391

$2,006 Capital expenditures

(53)

(72)

(66)

(125) Adjustments to FAD(1)

—

—

(8)

— Adjusted FAD

$645

$1,236

$317

$1,881





(1) Adjustments to FAD include an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery received in second quarter 2020.

Weyerhaeuser Company

























Exhibit 99.2 Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net sales

$ 2,506



$ 3,144



$ 1,631



$ 5,650



$ 3,359

Costs of sales



1,430





1,583





1,283





3,013





2,665

Gross margin



1,076





1,561





348





2,637





694

Selling expenses



20





24





18





44





40

General and administrative expenses



90





95





84





185





158

Other operating costs, net



10





13





3





23





13

Operating income



956





1,429





243





2,385





483

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(8)





(1)





(10)





(9)





(19)

Interest income and other



1





2





2





3





3

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(79)





(78)





(103)





(157)





(188)

Earnings before income taxes



870





1,352





132





2,222





279

Income taxes



(189)





(324)





(60)





(513)





(57)

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 72



$ 1,709



$ 222



Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.10



$ 2.28



$ 0.30

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ —



$ 0.34



$ 0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):







































Basic



748,718





750,127





746,896





749,429





746,715

Diluted



750,024





751,508





746,984





750,773





747,070

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



748,751





749,782





746,251





749,782





746,251



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 72



$ 1,709



$ 222

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



8





1





10





9





19

Interest income and other



(1)





(2)





(2)





(3)





(3)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



79





78





103





157





188

Income taxes



189





324





60





513





57

Operating income



956





1,429





243





2,385





483

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



118





120





117





238





240

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





34





51





96

Special items included in operating income



—





—





(8)





—





(20)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,101



$ 1,573



$ 386



$ 2,674



$ 799







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company



Total Company Statistics Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 72



$ 1,709



$ 222

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



—





—





11





—





11

Legal benefit



—





—





—





—





(12)

Product remediation recovery



—





—





(6)





—





(6)

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 77



$ 1,709



$ 215







Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.10



$ 2.28



$ 0.30

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



—





—





0.02





—





0.02

Legal benefit



—





—





—





—





(0.02)

Product remediation recovery



—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.11



$ 2.28



$ 0.29







(1) We recorded a pretax charge of $11 million ($11 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in second quarter 2020. This charge was included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Pension and post-employment costs:







































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 11



$ 10



$ 8



$ 21



$ 18

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



8





1





10





9





19

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 19



$ 11



$ 18



$ 30



$ 37



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,016



$ 1,777



$ 495

Receivables, net



589





702





450

Receivables for taxes



7





7





82

Inventories



505





499





443

Assets held for sale



—





229





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





141





139

Total current assets



2,258





3,355





1,609

Property and equipment, net



1,971





1,965





2,013

Construction in progress



91





102





73

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,776





11,643





11,827

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



265





262





268

Deferred tax assets



106





71





120

Other assets



407





432





401

Total assets

$ 16,874



$ 17,830



$ 16,311



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 150



$ 150



$ 150

Accounts payable



236





253





204

Accrued liabilities



549





775





596

Total current liabilities



935





1,178





950

Long-term debt, net



5,325





5,100





5,325

Deferred tax liabilities



26





42





24

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



893





747





911

Other liabilities



367





363





370

Total liabilities



7,546





7,430





7,580

Total equity



9,328





10,400





8,731

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,874



$ 17,830



$ 16,311



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operations:







































Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 72



$ 1,709



$ 222

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:







































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



118





120





117





238





240

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





34





51





96

Deferred income taxes, net



8





11





80





19





(2)

Pension and other post-employment benefits



19





11





18





30





37

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





8





15





15

Change in:







































Receivables, net



(139)





(113)





(30)





(252)





(112)

Receivables and payables for taxes



120





116





(18)





236





61

Inventories



(60)





9





74





(51)





2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2)





1





7





(1)





5

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(60)





125





30





65





(61)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(8)





(25)





(6)





(33)





(16)

Other



(13)





(7)





5





(20)





(10)

Net cash from operations

$ 698



$ 1,308



$ 391



$ 2,006



$ 477

Cash flows from investing activities:







































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (31)



$ (62)



$ (55)



$ (93)



$ (102)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(22)





(10)





(11)





(32)





(32)

Acquisition of Alabama timberlands



—





(149)





—





(149)





—

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





—





362

Proceeds from sale of Montana timberlands



—





—





—





—





145

Other



—





1





1





1





3

Net cash from investing activities

$ (53)



$ (220)



$ (65)



$ (273)



$ 376

Cash flows from financing activities:







































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (127)



$ (128)



$ —



$ (255)



$ (254)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





—





—





—





732

Payments on long-term debt



—





(225)





(588)





(225)





(588)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



—





—





—





—





550

Payments on line of credit



—





—





(550)





—





(780)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



17





28





—





45





6

Other



(14)





(2)





(3)





(16)





(15)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (124)



$ (327)



$ (1,141)



$ (451)



$ (349)











































Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ 521



$ 761



$ (815)



$ 1,282



$ 504

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



495





1,016





1,458





495





139

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,016



$ 1,777



$ 643



$ 1,777



$ 643











































Cash paid (received) during the period for:







































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 75



$ 79



$ 70



$ 154



$ 178

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 66



$ 197



$ 1



$ 263



$ 1



Weyerhaeuser Company





Timberlands Segment Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 379



$ 405



$ 359



$ 784



$ 740

Intersegment sales



134





136





121





270





243

Total net sales



513





541





480





1,054





983

Costs of sales



383





407





383





790





758

Gross margin



130





134





97





264





225

Selling expenses



—





—





1





—





1

General and administrative expenses



23





23





22





46





46

Other operating income, net



(1)





(2)





(1)





(3)





(2)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 108



$ 113



$ 75



$ 221



$ 180





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 108



$ 113



$ 75



$ 221



$ 180

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





67





65





131





133

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 172



$ 180



$ 140



$ 352



$ 313



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (13)



$ 2



$ (2)



$ (11)



$ (5)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (28)



$ (21)



$ (21)



$ (49)



$ (51)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

(3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.



Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Third Party

Delivered logs:





































Net Sales

West $ 201



$ 222



$ 179



$ 423



$ 356

(millions)

South

131





145





145





276





295





North

16





9





7





25





24





Total delivered logs

348





376





331





724





675





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

6





7





5





13





10





Recreational and other lease revenue

16





16





16





32





31





Other revenue

9





6





7





15





24





Total $ 379



$ 405



$ 359



$ 784



$ 740

Delivered Logs

West $ 130.69



$ 137.80



$ 104.90



$ 134.32



$ 104.91

Third Party Sales

South $ 34.50



$ 35.11



$ 33.68



$ 34.82



$ 33.97

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 62.83



$ 74.88



$ 59.82



$ 66.51



$ 60.31

Delivered Logs

West

1,539





1,608





1,714





3,147





3,398

Third Party Sales

South

3,782





4,150





4,307





7,932





8,672

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

261





115





113





376





397

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,101





2,099





2,236





4,200





4,546

(tons, thousands)

South

5,376





5,856





5,914





11,232





12,044





North

337





199





194





536





580







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net sales

$ 106



$ 110



$ 65



$ 216



$ 177

Costs of sales



34





41





40





75





110

Gross margin



72





69





25





141





67

General and administrative expenses



6





6





6





12





12

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 66



$ 63



$ 19



$ 129



$ 55



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 66



$ 63



$ 19



$ 129



$ 55

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





4





4





7





7

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





34





51





96

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 96



$ 91



$ 57



$ 187



$ 158



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





Segment Statistics







Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 84



$ 83



$ 48



$ 167



$ 143

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



22





27





17





49





34



Total

$ 106



$ 110



$ 65



$ 216



$ 177

Acres Sold Real Estate



19,455





18,415





31,337





37,870





76,310

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,803



$ 3,227



$ 1,501



$ 3,523



$ 1,790

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



32 %



29 %



71 %



31 %



67 %

Weyerhaeuser Company







Wood Products Segment Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net sales

$ 2,021



$ 2,629



$ 1,207



$ 4,650



$ 2,442

Costs of sales



1,124





1,229





997





2,353





2,037

Gross margin



897





1,400





210





2,297





405

Selling expenses



19





21





18





40





39

General and administrative expenses



35





35





33





70





69

Other operating costs, net



3





6





—





9





4

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 840



$ 1,338



$ 159



$ 2,178



$ 293



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 840



$ 1,338



$ 159



$ 2,178



$ 293

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



49





48





47





97





97

Special items



—





—





(8)





—





(8)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 889



$ 1,386



$ 198



$ 2,275



$ 382



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Product remediation recovery

$ —



$ —



$ 8



$ —



$ 8



Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (212)



$ (49)



$ 56



$ (261)



$ (130)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (25)



$ (51)



$ (45)



$ (76)



$ (83)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 990



$ 1,349



$ 538



$ 2,339



$ 1,046

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 864



$ 1,077



$ 438



$ 975



$ 427

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,145





1,252





1,225





2,397





2,447



Production volumes



1,211





1,234





1,108





2,445





2,317

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 438



$ 605



$ 179



$ 1,043



$ 369

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 614



$ 911



$ 240



$ 757



$ 243

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



714





663





747





1,377





1,517

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



742





683





742





1,425





1,519

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 142



$ 166



$ 111



$ 308



$ 238

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,285



$ 2,533



$ 2,151



$ 2,412



$ 2,150

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



6.2





6.6





5.2





12.8





11.1

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.0





6.2





5.3





12.2





11.4

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 83



$ 104



$ 70



$ 187



$ 148

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,773



$ 1,980



$ 1,645



$ 1,882



$ 1,656

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



47





53





42





100





89

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





51





38





95





85

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 56



$ 69



$ 34



$ 125



$ 73

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 594



$ 902



$ 356



$ 733



$ 352

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



94





77





95





171





208



Production volumes



80





62





76





142





173

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 48



$ 43



$ 33



$ 91



$ 77

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 842



$ 869



$ 825



$ 855



$ 834

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



57





50





40





107





92

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



56





52





35





108





91







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (25)



$ (36)



$ (23)



$ (61)



$ (42)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(1)





—





(4)





(1)





6

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(2)





(1)





3





(3)





(5)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(17)





(28)





18





(45)





5

Other, net



(13)





(20)





(4)





(33)





(9)

Operating loss



(58)





(85)





(10)





(143)





(45)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(8)





(1)





(10)





(9)





(19)

Interest income and other



1





2





2





3





3

Net charge to earnings

$ (65)



$ (84)



$ (18)



$ (149)



$ (61)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating loss

$ (58)



$ (85)



$ (10)



$ (143)



$ (45)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





1





3





3

Special items



—





—





—





—





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (56)



$ (84)



$ (9)



$ (140)



$ (54)



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Legal benefit

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 12

Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 12



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q2.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

