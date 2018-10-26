Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $255 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion. This compares with earnings of $130 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion for the same period last year.

View our earnings release and financial statements in a printer-friendly PDF.

Excluding a special tax benefit of $41 million, the company reported net earnings of $214 million, or 28 cents per diluted share for the third quarter. This compares with net earnings before special items of $259 million for the same period last year and $332 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $505 million compared with $569 million for the third quarter of last year and $637 million for the second quarter of 2018.

"In the third quarter, our business delivered solid operating performance despite significant headwinds from severe weather, trade policy and unusually volatile wood products markets," said Doyle R. Simons, president and chief executive officer. "During the quarter we demonstrated our ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation by increasing our quarterly dividend six percent, repurchasing $290 million of common shares, and announcing actions to reduce our pension liabilities. Going forward, we remain relentlessly focused on driving value for shareholders through industry-leading performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 2018 2017 (millions, except per share data) Q2 Q3 Q3 Net sales $2,065 $1,910 $1,872 Net earnings $317 $255 $130 Net earnings per diluted share $0.42 $0.34 $0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 761 757 757 Net earnings before special items(1) $332 $214 $259 Net earnings per diluted share before special items $0.44 $0.28 $0.34 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $637 $505 $569

(1) Second quarter 2018 special items include $15 million of net after-tax charges for product remediation. Third quarter 2018 after-tax special items include a $41 million tax benefit related to the previously announced $300 million contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan. Third quarter 2017 after-tax special items include a $118 million charge for product remediation, $4 million for countervailing and antidumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber the company sold into the United States, $4 million for restructuring, impairments, and other charges, and $3 million for Plum Creek merger-related costs. Beginning first quarter 2018, countervailing and antidumping duties are no longer reported as a special item. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income, adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs and special items. Adjusted EBITDA excludes results from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 2018 (millions) Q2 Q3 Change Net sales $667 $653 ($14) Contribution to pre-tax earnings $161 $126 ($35) Adjusted EBITDA $240 $206 ($34)

3Q 2018 Performance - In the West, average sales realizations for domestic and Chinese export logs declined, domestic and export log sales volumes decreased, and road and unit logging costs increased seasonally. In the South, slightly higher average sales realizations were more than offset by moderately lower sales volumes due to weather, increased unit logging costs and seasonally higher forestry spending.

4Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the third quarter. In the West, the company anticipates lower average sales realizations, partially offset by moderately higher export log sales volumes. In the South, the company anticipates slightly higher fee harvest volumes and comparable average log sales realizations.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 2018 (millions) Q2 Q3 Change Net sales $58 $96 $38 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $22 $36 $14 Adjusted EBITDA $47 $86 $39

3Q 2018 Performance - Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the second quarter due to seasonally higher real estate sales and a large acre transaction in Montana which accounted for approximately half of the acres sold in the third quarter. Average land basis increased modestly due to the mix of properties sold.

4Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the third quarter. The company expects full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $260 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2018 2018 (millions) Q2 Q3 Change Net sales $1,525 $1,346 ($179) Contribution to pre-tax earnings $329 $213 ($116) Pre-tax charge (benefit) for special items $20 — ($20) Contribution to pre-tax earnings before special items $349 $213 ($136) Adjusted EBITDA $385 $250 ($135)

3Q 2018 Performance - Average sales realizations for lumber declined nine percent and average sales realizations for oriented strand board were 13 percent lower compared to the second quarter. Operating rates and sales volumes declined and unit manufacturing costs increased, primarily due to mill downtime related to severe weather in the U.S. South and a scheduled press replacement at our Grayling, Michigan oriented strand board mill. Canadian log costs also increased.

4Q 2018 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the third quarter. Based on current pricing, the company anticipates average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board will be substantially lower than third quarter averages. This will be partially offset by lower Western and Canadian log costs, improved unit manufacturing costs for lumber, and higher sales volumes for oriented strand board due to completion of the Grayling press replacement.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In February 2016, we merged with Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc. In 2017, we generated $7.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the North American and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at https://www.weyerhaeuser.com/.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on October 26, 2018, to discuss third quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on https://www.weyerhaeuser.com/ on October 26, 2018.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 6699896) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 6699896). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 6699896) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 6699896) from outside North America.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains statements concerning our future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "going forward", "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the content of these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the yen and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade, tariffs imposed on imports of our products and the availability and cost of shipping and transportation; economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, and cost reduction initiatives;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are incorporated herein by reference, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information contact:

Analysts - Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

Media - Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2018: DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS Timberlands Real Estate

& ENR Wood

Products Unallocated

Items Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Net earnings $ 317 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 92 Income taxes 65 Net contribution to earnings $ 161 $ 22 $ 329 $ (38) $ 474 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs — — — 13 13 Interest income and other — — — (11) (11) Operating income (loss) 161 22 329 (36) 476 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 79 3 36 1 119 Basis of real estate sold — 22 — — 22 Special items(1) — — 20 — 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 240 $ 47 $ 385 $ (35) $ 637 (1) Pre-tax special items included in Wood Products consist of net charges of $20 million for finalization of product remediation costs. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2018: DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS Timberlands Real Estate

& ENR Wood

Products Unallocated

Items Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Net earnings $ 255 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 93 Income taxes(1) (15) Net contribution to earnings $ 126 $ 36 $ 213 $ (42) $ 333 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs — — — 17 17 Interest income and other — — — (13) (13) Operating income (loss) 126 36 213 (38) 337 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 80 4 37 1 122 Basis of real estate sold — 46 — — 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 206 $ 86 $ 250 $ (37) $ 505 (1) After tax special items included a $41 million tax benefit related to our $300 million pension contribution. There were no pre-tax special items in third quarter 2018. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2017: DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS Timberlands Real Estate

& ENR Wood

Products Unallocated

Items Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Net earnings $ 130 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 98 Income taxes (27) Net contribution to earnings $ 131 $ 47 $ 40 $ (17) $ 201 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs — — — 16 16 Interest income and other — (1) — (11) (12) Operating income (loss) 131 46 40 (12) 205 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 89 4 37 2 132 Basis of real estate sold — 24 — — 24 Unallocated pension service costs — — — 1 1 Special items(1) — — 201 6 207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 220 $ 74 $ 278 $ (3) $ 569

(1) Special items attributable to Wood Products includes: $190 million of product remediation charges, $6 million of restructuring, impairments and other charges and $5 million of retroactive and prospective countervailing and antidumping duties. Special items attributable to Unallocated Items include $6 million of Plum Creek merger-related costs.

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q3.2018 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Operations in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Net sales $ 1,865 $ 2,065 $ 1,910 $ 1,872 $ 5,840 $ 5,373 Cost of products sold 1,348 1,447 1,452 1,374 4,247 3,982 Gross margin 517 618 458 498 1,593 1,391 Selling expenses 23 23 20 22 66 66 General and administrative expenses 78 80 78 75 236 238 Research and development expenses 2 2 2 4 6 12 Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments 2 — — 14 2 178 Charges (recoveries) for product remediation, net (20) 20 — 190 — 240 Other operating costs (income), net 28 17 21 (12) 66 2 Operating income 404 476 337 205 1,217 655 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs (24) (13) (17) (16) (54) (46) Interest income and other 12 11 13 12 36 30 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (93) (92) (93) (98) (278) (297) Earnings before income taxes 299 382 240 103 921 342 Income taxes (30) (65) 15 27 (80) (31) Net earnings $ 269 $ 317 $ 255 $ 130 $ 841 $ 311 Per Share Information Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 1.11 $ 0.41 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.98 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 756,815 757,829 754,986 753,535 756,531 752,301 Diluted 759,462 760,533 757,389 756,903 759,116 756,058 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 756,700 757,646 749,199 753,051 749,199 753,051 Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)* in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Net earnings $ 269 $ 317 $ 255 $ 130 $ 841 $ 311 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 24 13 17 16 54 46 Interest income and other (12) (11) (13) (12) (36) (30) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 93 92 93 98 278 297 Income taxes 30 65 (15) (27) 80 31 Operating income 404 476 337 205 1,217 655 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 120 119 122 132 361 394 Basis of real estate sold 12 22 46 24 80 48 Unallocated pension service costs — — — 1 — 3 Special items 8 20 — 207 28 429 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 544 $ 637 $ 505 $ 569 $ 1,686 $ 1,529 *Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, unallocated pension service costs, and special items. Adjusted EBITDA excludes results from joint ventures. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from and is not intended to represent an alternative to our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q3.2018 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected) in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Net earnings $ 269 $ 317 $ 255 $ 130 $ 841 $ 311 Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs — — — 3 — 15 Restructuring, impairment and other charges — — — 4 — 151 Environmental remediation charges (recoveries) 21 — — — 21 — Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1) — — — 4 — 12 Product remediation charges (recoveries), net (15) 15 — 118 — 149 Tax adjustments(2) — — (41) — (41) — Net earnings before special items $ 275 $ 332 $ 214 $ 259 $ 821 $ 638 Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Net earnings per diluted share $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 1.11 $ 0.41 Plum Creek merger and integration-related costs — — — — — 0.02 Restructuring, impairment and other charges — — — 0.01 — 0.20 Environmental remediation charges (recoveries) 0.03 — — — 0.03 — Countervailing and antidumping duties charges (credits)(1) — — — 0.01 — 0.01 Product remediation charges (recoveries), net (0.02) 0.02 — 0.15 — 0.20 Tax adjustments(2) — — (0.06) — (0.06) — Net earnings per diluted share before special items $ 0.36 $ 0.44 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 1.08 $ 0.84 (1) As of first quarter 2018, countervailing and antidumping duties are no longer reported as a special item. (2) During third quarter 2018, we recorded a tax benefit related to our $300 million contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan.

Selected Total Company Items in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Pension and postretirement costs: Pension and postretirement service costs $ 10 $ 8 $ 10 $ 9 $ 28 $ 26 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 24 13 17 16 54 46 Total company pension and postretirement costs $ 34 $ 21 $ 27 $ 25 $ 82 $ 72

Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2018 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheet in millions March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 598 $ 901 $ 348 $ 824 Receivables, less discounts and allowances 481 491 444 396 Receivables for taxes 24 23 140 14 Inventories 445 414 389 383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 118 146 140 98 Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities 253 253 253 — Total current assets 1,919 2,228 1,714 1,715 Property and equipment, net 1,573 1,597 1,672 1,618 Construction in progress 275 282 255 225 Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion 12,888 12,790 12,727 12,954 Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion 306 302 297 308 Goodwill 40 40 40 40 Deferred tax assets 244 168 71 268 Other assets 278 279 289 316 Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities 362 362 362 615 Total assets $ 17,885 $ 18,048 $ 17,427 $ 18,059 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ — $ — $ — $ 62 Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities 209 209 511 209 Accounts payable 245 270 271 249 Accrued liabilities 457 543 491 645 Total current liabilities 911 1,022 1,273 1,165 Long-term debt 5,928 5,924 5,921 5,930 Long-term debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities 302 302 — 302 Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits 1,454 1,224 885 1,487 Other liabilities 299 295 291 276 Total liabilities 8,894 8,767 8,370 9,160 Total equity 8,991 9,281 9,057 8,899 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,885 $ 18,048 $ 17,427 $ 18,059

Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2018 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-to-Date March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Cash flows from operations: Net earnings $ 269 $ 317 $ 255 $ 130 $ 841 $ 311 Noncash charges earnings: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 120 119 122 132 361 394 Basis of real estate sold 12 22 46 24 80 48 Deferred income taxes, net 10 15 86 3 111 9 Pension and other postretirement benefits 34 21 27 25 82 72 Share-based compensation expense 9 9 13 10 31 29 Charges for impairments of assets 1 — — 6 1 153 Change in: Receivables, less allowances (83) (18) 46 (35) (55) (113) Receivables and payables for taxes 5 10 (124) (63) (109) (116) Inventories (66) 30 27 11 (9) 4 Prepaid expenses (5) 4 (6) 4 (7) (9) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (173) 103 (63) 129 (133) 184 Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments (16) (16) (323) (22) (355) (59) Other 19 (19) (19) (31) (19) (60) Net cash from operations $ 136 $ 597 $ 87 $ 323 $ 820 $ 847 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property and equipment $ (61) $ (83) $ (94) $ (87) $ (238) $ (213) Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation (20) (14) (11) (10) (45) (46) Proceeds from sale of assets and operations 2 — — 411 2 423 Other 3 24 (10) (16) 17 28 Cash from (used in) investing activities $ (76) $ (73) $ (115) $ 298 $ (264) $ 192 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends on common shares $ (242) $ (243) $ (256) $ (233) $ (741) $ (699) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — — 225 — 225 Payments of long-term debt (62) — — (831) (62) (831) Proceeds from borrowing on line of credit — — — 100 — 100 Payments on line of credit — — — (100) — (100) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 25 23 4 8 52 89 Repurchases of common shares — — (273) — (273) — Other (7) (1) — 6 (8) (2) Cash used in financing activities $ (286) $ (221) $ (525) $ (825) $ (1,032) $ (1,218) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (226) $ 303 $ (553) $ (204) $ (476) $ (179) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 824 598 901 701 824 676 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 598 $ 901 $ 348 $ 497 $ 348 $ 497 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 105 $ 67 $ 113 $ 123 $ 285 $ 315 Income taxes $ 17 $ 41 $ 22 $ 23 $ 80 $ 129

Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q3.2018 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations in millions Q1.2018 Q2.2018 Q3.2018 Q3.2017 YTD.2018 YTD.2017 Sales to unaffiliated customers $ 505 $ 482 $ 468 $ 491 $ 1,455 $ 1,446 Intersegment sales 228 185 185 179 598 544 Total net sales 733 667 653 670 2,053 1,990 Cost of products sold 526 485 505 517 1,516 1,512 Gross margin 207 182 148 153 537 478 Selling expenses 1 — 1 1 2 3 General and administrative expenses 23 25 23 24 71 71 Research and development expenses 2 1 2 3 5 10 Charges for integration and restructuring, closures and asset impairments — — — — — 147 Other operating costs (income), net (8) (5) (4) (6) (17) (20) Operating income and Net contribution to earnings $ 189 $ 161 $ 126 $ 131 $ 476 $ 267 Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization* in millions Q1.2018 Q2.2018 Q3.2018 Q3.2017 YTD.2018 YTD.2017 Operating income $ 189 $ 161 $ 126 $ 131 $ 476 $ 267 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 79 79 80 89 238 270 Special items — — — — — 147 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 268 $ 240 $ 206 $ 220 $ 714 $ 684 *See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pre-Tax) in millions Q1.2018 Q2.2018 Q3.2018 Q3.2017 YTD.2018 YTD.2017 Restructuring, impairment and other charges $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (147) Selected Segment Items in millions Q1.2018 Q2.2018 Q3.2018 Q3.2017 YTD.2018 YTD.2017 Total decrease (increase) in working capital(1) $ (40) $ 70 $ (32) $ (3) $ (2) $ (45) Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (28) $ (29) $ (25) $ (24) $ (82) $ (79) (1) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. Segment Statistics(2)(3) Q1.2018 Q2.2018 Q3.2018 Q3.2017 YTD.2018 YTD.2017 Third Party Net Sales (millions) Delivered logs: West $ 266 $ 262 $ 238 $ 221 $ 766 $ 673 South 157 158 157 155 472 451 North 25 20 25 25 70 68 Other 14 7 9 17 30 48 Total delivered logs 462 447 429 418 1,338 1,240 Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber 15 11 13 23 39 52 Products from international operations — — — 23 — 63 Recreational and other lease revenue 14 15 15 16 44 45 Other revenue 14 9 11 11 34 46 Total $ 505 $ 482 $ 468 $ 491 $ 1,455 $ 1,446 Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) West $ 131.59 $ 132.24 $ 125.67 $ 116.03 $ 129.91 $ 108.43 South $ 34.83 $ 34.55 $ 34.88 $ 34.24 $ 34.75 $ 34.40 North $ 60.79 $ 64.92 $ 60.97 $ 59.02 $ 62.00 $ 60.24 Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons, thousands) West 2,019 1,984 1,897 1,910 5,900 6,210 South 4,510 4,560 4,521 4,527 13,591 13,105 North 404 313 414 428 1,131 1,135 Other 317 81 154 424 552 1,226 Fee Harvest Volumes (tons, thousands) West 2,443 2,360 2,305 2,230 7,108 7,539 South 6,751 6,630 6,478 6,953 19,859 19,799 North 549 423 537 565 1,509 1,570 Other — — — 569 — 1,384