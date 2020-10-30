Weyerhaeuser Reports Third Quarter Results

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $283 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion. This compares with net earnings of $99 million, or 13 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period last year.

Third quarter results include after-tax charges of $103 million for special items, primarily a non-cash timber casualty loss associated with Oregon fire damage. Excluding special items, the company reported third quarter net earnings of $386 million, or 52 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $59 million for the same period last year and $77 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $745 million compared with $308 million for the same period last year and $386 million for the second quarter of 2020.

"In the third quarter, each of our businesses delivered outstanding operational and financial results despite disruptions from severe weather, unprecedented forest fires and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved record Wood Products Adjusted EBITDA, surpassing the previous high by nearly 60 percent. In addition, we redeemed $325 million of debt maturities and announced transactions to strategically upgrade our Oregon timberland holdings."

"Entering the fourth quarter, Weyerhaeuser is operating from a strong financial position, and we are increasingly confident that the recent strength in U.S. housing will continue notwithstanding ongoing macroeconomic headwinds," Stockfish continued. "Today, we are reinitiating a quarterly dividend and implementing a new dividend framework that will enhance our ability to return meaningful and appropriate amounts of cash to our shareholders across a variety of market conditions. This framework positions Weyerhaeuser to deliver superior long-term value creation through our unmatched portfolio, industry-leading performance and disciplined, prudent capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020

2019 (millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net sales

$1,631

$2,110

$1,671 Net earnings

$72

$283

$99 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.10

$0.38

$0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

747

748

747 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$77

$386

$59 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.11

$0.52

$0.08 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$386

$745

$308





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Third quarter 2020 after-tax special items include a $23 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt and an $80 million non-cash timber casualty loss. Special items for other periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$480

$452

($28) Net contribution (charge) to pretax earnings

$75

($11)

($86) Pretax charge for special items

$—

$80

$80 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$75

$69

($6) Adjusted EBITDA

$140

$130

($10)

Q3 2020 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes decreased 15 percent compared with the second quarter as wildfire conditions restricted harvest activity. This was largely offset by higher average sales realizations for domestic logs. Domestic log sales volumes decreased modestly compared with the second quarter, and export log sales volumes were significantly lower as the company shifted volume to the domestic market to take advantage of higher margin opportunities. In the South, fee harvest volumes decreased 5 percent as the company continued to implement the previously announced reduction in its 2020 fee harvest volumes. Average log sales realizations were comparable to the second quarter and forestry spending increased seasonally.

Third quarter special items consist of an $80 million timber casualty loss related to the Oregon wildfires. This non-cash charge represents the estimated book value of timber and related assets that will not be able to be salvaged based on currently available information.

Q4 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be higher than the third quarter. In the West, the company anticipates higher average sales realizations for domestic and Japanese export logs and improved log sales volumes as Oregon harvest activity resumes and salvage operations begin. In the South, the company expects slightly higher forestry expense and slightly lower average log sales realizations due to mix.

In September 2020, the company announced an agreement to sell 149,000 acres of southern Oregon timberlands and a separate agreement to purchase 85,000 acres of mid-coastal Oregon timberlands. The two agreements are subject to customary closing conditions and are both expected to close in fourth quarter 2020.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$65

$69

$4 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$19

$17

($2) Adjusted EBITDA

$57

$60

$3

Q3 2020 Performance – Real estate sales improved slightly compared with the second quarter as an increase in the number of acres sold was largely offset by a lower average price per acre due to mix. Adjusted EBITDA increased, but earnings decreased slightly due to a higher average land basis on the mix of properties sold. Energy & Natural Resources royalties increased due to seasonally higher production of construction materials.

Q4 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the third quarter due to the timing of real estate transactions and average land basis will decrease due to the mix of properties sold. The company continues to expect full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $235 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$1,207

$1,696

$489 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$159

$566

$407 Pretax benefit for special items

($8)

$—

$8 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$151

$566

$415 Adjusted EBITDA

$198

$615

$417

Q3 2020 Performance – Benchmark prices for lumber and oriented strand board reached record levels in the third quarter, and average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board improved 54 percent and 65 percent, respectively, compared with second quarter averages. Sales volumes for engineered wood products also increased significantly. These improvements were partially offset by higher raw material costs.

Q4 2020 Outlook – Excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations, the company expects fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the third quarter, though both are expected to exceed previous record levels attained in 2018. The company expects a modest seasonal reduction in sales volumes, higher Western and Canadian log costs, and lower operating rates for some product lines due to planned maintenance outages.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net charge to pretax earnings

($18)

($69)

($51) Adjusted EBITDA

($9)

($60)

($51)

Q3 2020 Performance – Third quarter results include a charge from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO compared with a benefit in the second quarter. Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense also increased, primarily due to a year-to-date adjustment for performance-based incentive compensation.

REINITIATING COMMON DIVIDEND

On May 1, 2020, Weyerhaeuser's board of directors temporarily suspended the company's quarterly cash dividend to preserve financial flexibility in light of significant uncertainty regarding the duration and magnitude of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business conditions.

Since May, the board has continued to regularly review opportunities to reinitiate a quarterly cash dividend, taking into account the company's cash flow, liquidity, customer demand, market conditions, the broader macroeconomic environment and other factors, with the desire for a sustainable dividend framework that will drive long-term shareholder value across market cycles.

Over the past several months, demand for housing and wood products has proven resilient, and the company is increasingly confident that U.S. housing activity will remain strong even as the pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds continue. Weyerhaeuser has also meaningfully strengthened its financial position, having reduced gross debt by over $400 million on a year-to-date basis, announced the fourth quarter 2020 redemption of $500 million of additional maturities, and attained its target leverage ratio. The company maintains ample liquidity, including $787 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.5 billion of undrawn revolver capacity as of September 30, 2020.

Based upon its most recent review of these and other factors, Weyerhaeuser's board of directors is reinitiating a quarterly cash dividend. The board is also implementing a new dividend framework to enhance Weyerhaeuser's ability to return meaningful and appropriate amounts of cash to shareholders across a variety of market conditions.

This new dividend framework includes two components:

Sustainable quarterly base cash dividend : This core mechanism for returning cash to shareholders is supported by cash flows from the company's Timberlands and Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources segments and is positioned to grow sustainably over time. For the fourth quarter 2020, the board of directors has declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.17 per share.

: This core mechanism for returning cash to shareholders is supported by cash flows from the company's Timberlands and Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources segments and is positioned to grow sustainably over time. For the fourth quarter 2020, the board of directors has declared a quarterly base cash dividend of per share. Variable supplemental dividend : The company expects to supplement its quarterly base dividend with an additional return of cash, as appropriate, to achieve a targeted total annual return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution(1). Weyerhaeuser expects this will occur primarily through a supplemental cash dividend. In certain circumstances, the company may also utilize opportunistic share repurchase. In general, the company expects a supplemental dividend will be declared and paid annually, with the first payment occurring in first quarter 2022.

Stockfish concluded, "This new dividend framework supports our commitment to returning a significant portion of free cash flow to shareholders, while ensuring that our return of cash is sustainable and appropriate across market cycles. Going forward, Weyerhaeuser remains focused on disciplined, prudent capital allocation to sustainably grow our base dividend and drive superior long-term value for shareholders."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 72

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































103

Income taxes



































60

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 75



$ 19



$ 159



$ (18)



$ 235

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





10





10

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(2)





(2)

Operating income (loss)



75





19





159





(10)





243

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





4





47





1





117

Basis of real estate sold



—





34





—





—





34

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



—





—





(8)





—





(8)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 140



$ 57



$ 198



$ (9)



$ 386







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million net charge related to the early extinguishment of $569 million of 4.7 percent notes due March 2021. (2) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 283

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































111

Income taxes



































109

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ (11)



$ 17



$ 566



$ (69)



$ 503

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(2)





(2)

Operating income (loss)



(11)





17





566





(62)





510

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



61





3





49





2





115

Basis of real estate sold



—





40





—





—





40

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



80





—





—





—





80

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130



$ 60



$ 615



$ (60)



$ 745







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $23 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $325 million of 3.25 percent notes due March 2023. (2) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $80 million timber casualty loss.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 99

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































91

Income taxes



































3

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 72



$ 32



$ 143



$ (54)



$ 193

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





15





15

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(6)





(6)

Operating income (loss)



72





32





143





(45)





202

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



82





4





48





1





135

Basis of real estate sold



—





24





—





—





24

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)



—





—





(68)





15





(53)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 154



$ 60



$ 123



$ (29)



$ 308







(1) Operating income (loss) includes pretax special items consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $15 million legal charge.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2020

2020

2019 (millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings

$72

$283

$99 Early extinguishment of debt charges

11

23

— Legal charge

—

—

11 Product remediation recoveries

(6)

—

(51) Timber casualty loss

—

80

— Net earnings before special items

$77

$386

$59

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2020

2020

2019



Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.10

$0.38

$0.13 Early extinguishment of debt charges

0.02

0.03

— Legal charge

—

—

0.02 Product remediation recoveries

(0.01)

—

(0.07) Timber casualty loss

—

0.11

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.11

$0.52

$0.08

Exhibit 99.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Net sales

$ 1,728



$ 1,631



$ 2,110



$ 1,671



$ 5,469



$ 5,006

Costs of sales



1,382





1,283





1,390





1,399





4,055





4,111

Gross margin



346





348





720





272





1,414





895

Selling expenses



22





18





22





20





62





62

General and administrative expenses



74





84





96





85





254





254

Product remediation recoveries



—





(8)





—





(68)





(8)





(68)

Other operating costs, net



10





11





92





33





113





85

Operating income



240





243





510





202





993





562

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(9)





(10)





(9)





(15)





(28)





(495)

Interest income and other



1





2





2





6





5





22

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(85)





(103)





(111)





(91)





(299)





(289)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



147





132





392





102





671





(200)

Income taxes



3





(60)





(109)





(3)





(166)





138

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 99



$ 505



$ (62)



Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.20



$ 0.10



$ 0.38



$ 0.13



$ 0.68



$ (0.08)

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.34



$ —



$ —



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 1.02

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):















































Basic



746,534





746,896





746,996





745,626





746,809





745,901

Diluted



747,155





746,984





748,450





746,514





747,530





745,901

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



746,206





746,251





746,398





745,071





746,398





745,071



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 99



$ 505



$ (62)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



9





10





9





15





28





495

Interest income and other



(1)





(2)





(2)





(6)





(5)





(22)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



85





103





111





91





299





289

Income taxes



(3)





60





109





3





166





(138)

Operating income



240





243





510





202





993





562

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





117





115





135





355





382

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





40





24





136





105

Special items included in operating income



(12)





(8)





80





(53)





60





(33)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 413



$ 386



$ 745



$ 308



$ 1,544



$ 1,016







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Total Company Statistics Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 99



$ 505



$ (62)

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





11





23





—





34





9

Legal charges (benefits)



(12)





—





—





11





(12)





26

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





—





—





340

Product remediation recoveries



—





(6)





—





(51)





(6)





(51)

Timber casualty loss



—





—





80





—





80





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 138



$ 77



$ 386



$ 59



$ 601



$ 262







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.20



$ 0.10



$ 0.38



$ 0.13



$ 0.68



$ (0.08)

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





0.02





0.03





—





0.05





0.01

Legal charges (benefits)



(0.02)





—





—





0.02





(0.02)





0.04

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





—





—





0.46

Product remediation recoveries



—





(0.01)





—





(0.07)





(0.01)





(0.07)

Timber casualty loss



—





—





0.11





—





0.11





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.18



$ 0.11



$ 0.52



$ 0.08



$ 0.81



$ 0.36







(1) We recorded pretax charges of $12 million ($9 million after-tax), $11 million ($11 million after-tax) and $23 million ($23 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in first quarter 2019, second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020, respectively. These charges were included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Pension and postretirement costs:















































Pension and postretirement service costs

$ 10



$ 8



$ 9



$ 8



$ 27



$ 24

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



9





10





9





15





28





495

Total company pension and postretirement costs

$ 19



$ 18



$ 18



$ 23



$ 55



$ 519



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,458



$ 643



$ 787



$ 139

Receivables, net



390





420





500





309

Receivables for taxes



24





48





48





98

Inventories



480





409





411





416

Assets held for sale



—





—





199





140

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





131





101





147

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





362

Total current assets



2,493





1,651





2,046





1,611

Property and equipment, net



1,911





1,958





1,945





1,969

Construction in progress



153





110





119





130

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,847





11,780





11,465





11,929

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



278





275





271





281

Deferred tax assets



147





65





44





72

Other assets



399





415





466





414

Total assets

$ 17,228



$ 16,254



$ 16,356



$ 16,406



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities:































Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 577



$ —



$ —



$ —

Borrowings on line of credit



550





—





—





230

Accounts payable



241





199





215





246

Accrued liabilities



448





525





617





530

Total current liabilities



1,816





724





832





1,006

Long-term debt, net



6,299





6,299





5,974





6,147

Deferred tax liabilities



10





18





27





6

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits



669





652





638





693

Other liabilities



352





359





358





377

Total liabilities



9,146





8,052





7,829





8,229

Total equity



8,082





8,202





8,527





8,177

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,228



$ 16,254



$ 16,356



$ 16,406



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2019

Cash flows from operations:















































Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 283



$ 99



$ 505



$ (62)

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings (loss):















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





117





115





135





355





382

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





40





24





136





105

Deferred income taxes, net



(82)





80





22





2





20





(164)

Pension and other postretirement benefits



19





18





18





23





55





519

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





7





7





22





23

Timber casualty loss



—





—





80





—





80





—

Change in:















































Receivables, less allowances



(82)





(30)





(80)





40





(192)





(47)

Receivables and payables for taxes



79





(18)





42





7





103





(18)

Inventories



(72)





74





—





30





2





(2)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2)





7





—





2





5





5

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(91)





30





64





(58)





3





(13)

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments



(10)





(6)





(5)





(9)





(21)





(36)

Other



(15)





5





22





(10)





12





(18)

Net cash from operations

$ 86



$ 391



$ 608



$ 292



$ 1,085



$ 674

Cash flows from investing activities:















































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (47)



$ (55)



$ (56)



$ (87)



$ (158)



$ (199)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(21)





(11)





(9)





(11)





(41)





(42)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



362





—





—





—





362





253

Proceeds from sale of Montana timberlands



145





—





—





—





145





—

Other



2





1





—





1





3





20

Net cash from investing activities

$ 441



$ (65)



$ (65)



$ (97)



$ 311



$ 32

Cash flows from financing activities:















































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (254)



$ —



$ —



$ (253)



$ (254)



$ (760)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



732





—





—





—





732





739

Payments on long-term debt



—





(588)





(348)





—





(936)





(512)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



550





—





—





490





550





875

Payments on line of credit



(230)





(550)





—





(190)





(780)





(860)

Payments on debt held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





(302)





—





(302)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



6





—





3





4





9





8

Repurchases of common shares



—





—





—





—





—





(60)

Other



(12)





(3)





(1)





(3)





(16)





(15)

Net cash from financing activities

$ 792



$ (1,141)



$ (346)



$ (254)



$ (695)



$ (887)



















































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 1,319



$ (815)



$ 197



$ (59)



$ 701



$ (181)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



139





1,458





643





212





139





334

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,458



$ 643



$ 840



$ 153



$ 840



$ 153



















































Cash paid (received) during the period for:















































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 108



$ 70



$ 100



$ 123



$ 278



$ 310

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ —



$ 1



$ 45



$ (5)



$ 46



$ 46



Timberlands Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 381



$ 359



$ 345



$ 398



$ 1,085



$ 1,230

Intersegment sales



122





121





107





125





350





381

Total net sales



503





480





452





523





1,435





1,611

Costs of sales



375





383





358





429





1,116





1,247

Gross margin



128





97





94





94





319





364

Selling expenses



—





1





—





—





1





1

General and administrative expenses



24





22





24





24





70





71

Other operating costs (income), net



(1)





(1)





81





(2)





79





(2)

Operating income (loss) and Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 105



$ 75



$ (11)



$ 72



$ 169



$ 294



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income (loss)

$ 105



$ 75



$ (11)



$ 72



$ 169



$ 294

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





65





61





82





194





228

Special items



—





—





80





—





80





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 173



$ 140



$ 130



$ 154



$ 443



$ 522



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution (Charge) to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Timber casualty loss

$ —



$ —



$ (80)



$ —



$ (80)



$ —





















































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (3)



$ (2)



$ 43



$ 2



$ 38



$ 24

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (30)



$ (21)



$ (24)



$ (28)



$ (75)



$ (79)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

Segment Statistics(3)









Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Third Party

Delivered logs:















































Net Sales

West

$ 177



$ 179



$ 163



$ 172



$ 519



$ 571

(millions)

South



150





145





141





168





436





483





North



17





7





13





24





37





70





Total delivered logs



344





331





317





364





992





1,124





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



5





5





5





10





15





29





Recreational and other lease revenue



15





16





16





15





47





45





Other revenue



17





7





7





9





31





32





Total

$ 381



$ 359



$ 345



$ 398



$ 1,085



$ 1,230

Delivered Logs

West

$ 104.91



$ 104.90



$ 109.01



$ 99.07



$ 106.16



$ 103.50

Third Party Sales

South

$ 34.27



$ 33.68



$ 33.68



$ 35.03



$ 33.88



$ 35.27

Realizations (per ton)

North

$ 60.51



$ 59.82



$ 57.19



$ 57.35



$ 59.15



$ 59.37

Delivered Logs

West



1,684





1,714





1,489





1,729





4,887





5,513

Third Party Sales

South



4,365





4,307





4,185





4,795





12,857





13,694

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North



284





113





234





429





631





1,186

Fee Harvest Volumes

West



2,310





2,236





1,911





2,183





6,457





7,023

(tons, thousands)

South



6,130





5,914





5,596





6,802





17,640





19,661





North



386





194





321





560





901





1,565



(3) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net sales

$ 112



$ 65



$ 69



$ 69



$ 246



$ 268

Costs of sales



70





40





46





32





156





127

Gross margin



42





25





23





37





90





141

General and administrative expenses



6





6





6





6





18





20

Other operating income, net



—





—





—





(1)





—





(1)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 36



$ 19



$ 17



$ 32



$ 72



$ 122



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 36



$ 19



$ 17



$ 32



$ 72



$ 122

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





4





3





4





10





10

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





40





24





136





105

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 101



$ 57



$ 60



$ 60



$ 218



$ 237



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















































Segment Statistics







Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 95



$ 48



$ 49



$ 45



$ 192



$ 200

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



17





17





20





24





54





68



Total

$ 112



$ 65



$ 69



$ 69



$ 246



$ 268

Acres Sold Real Estate



44,974





31,337





34,917





18,057





111,228





103,922

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 1,992



$ 1,501



$ 1,381



$ 2,415



$ 1,662



$ 1,806

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



65 %



71 %



82 %



53 %



71 %



53 %

Wood Products Segment

Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net sales

$ 1,235



$ 1,207



$ 1,696



$ 1,204



$ 4,138



$ 3,508

Costs of sales



1,040





997





1,075





1,067





3,112





3,104

Gross margin



195





210





621





137





1,026





404

Selling expenses



21





18





18





20





57





59

General and administrative expenses



36





33





33





35





102





104

Product remediation recoveries



—





(8)





—





(68)





(8)





(68)

Other operating costs, net



4





8





4





7





16





16

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 134



$ 159



$ 566



$ 143



$ 859



$ 293



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 134



$ 159



$ 566



$ 143



$ 859



$ 293

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



50





47





49





48





146





141

Special items



—





(8)





—





(68)





(8)





(68)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 184



$ 198



$ 615



$ 123



$ 997



$ 366



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Product remediation recoveries

$ —



$ 8



$ —



$ 68



$ 8



$ 68





















































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (186)



$ 56



$ (68)



$ 32



$ (198)



$ (48)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (38)



$ (45)



$ (41)



$ (65)



$ (124)



$ (148)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 508



$ 538



$ 819



$ 487



$ 1,865



$ 1,426

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 416



$ 438



$ 674



$ 389



$ 509



$ 390

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,222





1,225





1,216





1,253





3,663





3,660



Production volumes



1,209





1,108





1,170





1,189





3,487





3,527

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 190



$ 179



$ 290



$ 159



$ 659



$ 475

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 246



$ 240



$ 395



$ 214



$ 293



$ 217

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



770





747





736





740





2,253





2,190

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



777





742





759





747





2,278





2,212

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 127



$ 111



$ 135



$ 138



$ 373



$ 388

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,149



$ 2,151



$ 2,128



$ 2,188



$ 2,142



$ 2,206

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.9





5.2





6.3





6.3





17.4





17.6

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.1





5.3





5.4





5.3





16.8





17.2

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 78



$ 70



$ 83



$ 90



$ 231



$ 246

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,667



$ 1,645



$ 1,638



$ 1,665



$ 1,650



$ 1,676

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



47





42





51





54





140





147

in lineal feet) Production volumes



47





38





43





48





128





139

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 39



$ 34



$ 55



$ 42



$ 128



$ 130

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 348



$ 356



$ 507



$ 346



$ 405



$ 369

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



113





95





107





121





315





351



Production volumes



97





76





94





100





267





302

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 44



$ 33



$ 47



$ 44



$ 124



$ 127

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 841



$ 825



$ 864



$ 831



$ 845



$ 836

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



52





40





55





53





147





152

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



56





35





57





47





148





153



(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Unallocated Items Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and postretirement costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (19)



$ (23)



$ (36)



$ (19)



$ (78)



$ (50)

Liability classified share-based compensation



10





(4)





(5)





(1)





1





(5)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(8)





3





2





(1)





(3)





(2)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(13)





18





(9)





6





(4)





(4)

Other, net



(5)





(4)





(14)





(30)





(23)





(86)

Operating loss



(35)





(10)





(62)





(45)





(107)





(147)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(9)





(10)





(9)





(15)





(28)





(495)

Interest income and other



1





2





2





6





5





22

Net charge to earnings

$ (43)



$ (18)



$ (69)



$ (54)



$ (130)



$ (620)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating loss

$ (35)



$ (10)



$ (62)



$ (45)



$ (107)



$ (147)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





2





1





5





3

Special items



(12)





—





—





15





(12)





35

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (45)



$ (9)



$ (60)



$ (29)



$ (114)



$ (109)



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Legal benefits (charges)

$ 12



$ —



$ —



$ (15)



$ 12



$ (35)

Special items included in operating loss



12





—





—





(15)





12





(35)

Pension settlement charges



—





—





—





—





—





(449)

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ 12



$ —



$ —



$ (15)



$ 12



$ (484)



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q3.2020



Q3.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (5)



$ —



$ (14)





















































1 Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD), a non-GAAP measure, is defined by Weyerhaeuser as net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items.

