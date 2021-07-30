Weyerhaeuser to Hold Investor Day on Sept. 22

SEATTLE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that it will hold a virtual investor day on Wednesday, September 22. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific and is expected to last approximately two hours.

Weyerhaeuser senior management will provide an update on the company's strategic, capital allocation and sustainability initiatives and goals, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the live video webcast, please visit https://wyinvestorday.connectid.cloud/register or the Investor Relations section of www.weyerhaeuser.com. A replay will be available following the event.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

