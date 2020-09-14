Weyerhaeuser to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the company is making an immediate $150,000 donation to the Red Cross to support emergency response efforts in communities affected by wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, and particularly in Oregon. With multiple fires still burning across that state, tens of thousands of residents have been displaced, and countless homes and structures destroyed. The full scope of impacts is not yet clear, and Weyerhaeuser is committed to supporting affected people and communities as they assess the damage and begin the recovery process.

"These fires have brought devastation and trauma to many communities where our employees live and work," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "This donation is just a first step in helping these communities recover, and we know it could take many months or years for some to build back and heal. Our company has been operating in the Pacific Northwest since 1900, and we're going to continue to stay engaged and make sure all these areas are able to recover and thrive again."

Weyerhaeuser manages approximately 1.6 million acres of forests in Oregon and 1.3 million acres of forests in Washington. The company operates three mills in Oregon and two mills in Washington, one building materials distribution center in each state, and several nurseries, orchards and offices across both states.

As previously disclosed, several of the fires have reached the company's timberlands, but it is too soon to assess the affected acreage or potential business impact. The company will evaluate conditions on the ground when it is safe to do so and will provide more information as appropriate. All Weyerhaeuser employees are currently safe and accounted for, and the company will continue to assist state and federal agencies with fire-suppression efforts.

"Our focus right now is on keeping our people safe and out of harm's way during this challenging situation," said Stockfish. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this disaster, and we thank the firefighters and first responders working to save lives and contain the fires as quickly as possible."

