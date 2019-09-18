WGU Advancement Announces New President

"WGU Advancement proved in its first year that it can activate individuals, employers, sector partners, and philanthropic foundations that believe in WGU's purpose and wish to contribute to its transformative endeavor," said WGU President Scott Pulsipher. "Annalisa's track record of success in academic, administrative, and executive roles will be invaluable to Advancement's mission—helping us scale WGU's impact not only to make college more affordable for students in need, but also to drive innovation in higher education and impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of students."

Holcombe joins WGU Advancement after serving in various roles over more than a decade at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, most recently as Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer. She helped lead the university to its highest-grossing fundraising year in its history and was responsible for the creation of its community relations department. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Westminster College and a juris doctorate from the University of Utah College of Law.

"With more than 155,000 alumni, alignment with workforce and sector partners, and deep ties to communities across the U.S., WGU is well positioned to prioritize fundraising and invite financial commitments to accelerate the impact it can have in making opportunity work for everyone," said Holcombe. "I'm proud of the fundraising and development contributions I've been able to make in my community, and I look forward to focusing my efforts to help WGU enable access, affordability, and innovation in higher education—on a very large scale."

WGU Advancement was launched in 2018 to generate financial support for WGU students and to help fund the university's design of new curriculum and programs that support workforce needs, while also helping to fund the university's broader innovation agenda, such as college readiness and workforce reskilling.

