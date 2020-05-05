WGU and Kenzie Academy Partnership Creates New Pathway to Degree

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Governors University (WGU) and Kenzie Academy announced a partnership today that will give learners a skills-focused pathway to high-tech careers. The agreement will allow graduates of Kenzie Academy, an industry-aligned technology training provider, to convert their Kenzie credentials into credit for transfer into a WGU information technology degree program, reflecting both institutions' focus on educating workers for an increasingly skills-based economy.

With programs in software engineering and user experience, Kenzie Academy offers skill-specific credentials with the sole purpose of preparing graduates for an in-demand technology job, regardless of where they live. Through this partnership, WGU has created pathways for Kenzie graduates to stack those credentials into one of seven flexible, online College of Information Technology degree programs, adding the long-term value of a full degree and enabling a lifelong learning loop—not just the "one and done" approach of the traditional four-year undergraduate experience.

"WGU's partnership with Kenzie is another example of how higher education is meeting learners where they are, delivering the education they need to build career success," said Dr. Elke Leeds, the Dean and Academic Vice President of WGU's College of Information Technology. "With the advancement of a skills-based economy and myriad ways to develop skills, learners need alternative pathways to support their lifelong learning, with flexibility to continue working so they can provide for themselves and their families today as they build a better tomorrow through education."

Shifts in technology and workforce demands are shaping the future of higher education. Individuals need access to affordable lifelong learning loops where they can develop skills and competencies to meet workforce demands and that stack into new opportunities to upskill. As higher education and the workforce are having to embrace an online and remote model, this partnership is a demonstration of success for the future. It is crucial that students have access to learn where they are and can quickly upskill to adapt to changes in the workplace and economy.

"Traditional higher education is finally being forced to re-think how they provide a quality education to students, and the direction they will have to go will include online, affordable curriculum and degrees, something WGU and Kenzie have been doing for years," said Chok Ooi, the Founder of Kenzie Academy. "We are excited about this partnership because more students than ever before will be looking online to find a quality education and a new career path, and the offerings WGU and Kenzie provide are time-tested under a common belief that education should put the students' needs first."

Kenzie Academy graduates interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree through WGU's College of IT may find more information about enrolling here: www.wgu.edu/kenzie

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 178,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 23 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

About Kenzie Academy

Kenzie Academy is building a modern-day force for tech, armed with the skills and expertise employers want to hire. Through immersive learning and a cutting-edge curriculum adapted in real time by industry professionals, Kenzie Academy delivers project-based training in person or online to prepare students with the skills and professional experience needed for high-demand tech jobs. Based in Indianapolis, Kenzie is paving the way for people from diverse backgrounds to access these opportunities by removing financial barriers and expediting the pathway to a meaningful career. For more information, visit https://www.kenzie.academy/.

Contact for media inquiries:

Aaron Silverman – WGU Communications

385-428-7745

[email protected]

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for enrollment information:

866-225-5948

wgu.edu

SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

www.wgu.edu

