WGU Honors Veterans, Military Personnel, and their Families with $3,000 Scholarships

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the commitment and sacrifice of America's military personnel and their families, Western Governors University (WGU) is offering the Salute to the Armed Forces Scholarship. The scholarship is worth up to $3,000 toward a bachelor's or master's degree in IT, business, K–12 education, or healthcare. Applications are now being accepted through December 31, 2019.

Open to U.S. military veterans, active-duty servicemembers, reservists, and military family members newly enrolling in a WGU degree program, scholarships will be awarded at the rate of $750 per six-month term, for up to two years. For most programs, that means a reduction in tuition cost of approximately 20 percent. This is a competitive program, and scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, and current competency, plus other considerations.

Nonprofit, competency-based WGU is consistently ranked among the nation's most military-friendly colleges and universities, offering online degree programs that provide the flexibility, portability, and job relevance our nation's military personnel, veterans, and their families need. In addition, WGU's affordability and financial aid opportunities—including military tuition assistance and GI Bill benefits—put a high-quality WGU education well within reach.

At WGU, students can take advantage of their existing knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know, so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

To learn more or to apply, visit www.wgu.edu/salute.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 158,000 graduates. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for media inquiries: Contact for enrollment information: Doug Smeath – Senior Content Manager, Public Relations 866.225.5948 801-924-4533 wgu.edu doug.smeath@wgu.edu



SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

http://www.wgu.edu

