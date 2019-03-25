WGU Offers $50,000 in Scholarships to Strengthen Utah's Teacher Pipeline

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a teacher shortage that includes more than 500 open teaching positions statewide, Western Governors University (WGU) will award $50,000 in scholarships to employees of several high-need Wasatch Front school districts and a leading charter school.

Utah-based WGU announced the Designated Utah School District & Charter School Scholarship, worth up to $5,000 per recipient toward one of its Teachers College's 32 programs in teacher education. Awarded at $1,250 per six-month term for up to four terms, this scholarship is worth 33% or more off WGU's already-low, flat-rate tuition. Information and application is available at wgu.edu/utahteach.

WGU's Teachers College is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and offers bachelor's degree, master's degree, and post-baccalaureate programs that lead to teacher licensure as well as endorsement-preparation and master's degree programs for already-licensed teachers. WGU is the nation's #1 producer of STEM teachers and has been named in the top 1% nationwide for quality and value by the National Council on Teacher Quality.

The scholarship is open to current teachers as well as non-credentialed staff in the following school systems:

Alpine School District

Canyons School District

Davis School District

School District Granite School District

Jordan School District

School District American Preparatory Academy

"We are so proud to be able to give back to our local community in one of the most profound ways we can: educating our state's educators," said Dr. Deb Eldridge, Academic Vice President of WGU's Teachers College. "Providing a high-quality, flexible path to a teaching degree at a cost Utah's teachers can afford is what we do best, and this scholarship will allow us to serve even more Utahns."

Utah-based but nationally available and respected, WGU currently serves 7,600 students across Utah, including more than 1,750 in its Teachers College. More than 2,700 WGU graduates currently work in Utah classrooms. Competency-based and online, WGU's degree programs are perfect for busy, working adults. In most cases, students complete courses on their schedule, with 24/7 online access to learning materials and the ability to take tests as soon as they know the material well. This means many students graduate well ahead of schedule when they work hard and take advantage of the knowledge and skills they already have.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves nearly 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 135,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://google.com/+wgu

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for media inquiries: Contact for enrollment information: Joan Mitchell, VP Public Relations 866-225-5948 801-428-5463 wgu.edu jmitchell@wgu.edu



SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

http://www.wgu.edu

