WGU Receives AAQEP Accreditation for High-Quality Teacher Licensure Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WGU's Teachers College was recently awarded full seven-year accreditation in recognition of program quality for their teacher licensure programs by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP). WGU was one of nine universities recognized for early adoption of the AAQEP standards, which promote excellence and innovation in educator preparation programs. WGU is the first educator preparation provider in the U.S. to be awarded full, seven-year accreditation from both the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and AAQEP. WGU received CAEP accreditation in 2018.

"At WGU, we provide our students with high-quality initial licensure programs, signaling classroom readiness to K–12 school employers," said WGU Teachers College Dean and Academic Vice President Deb Eldridge. "I'm really proud of our faculty, staff, and university leaders for achieving this recognition of quality and commitment to our students. It validates program quality for our students, who will make magnificent teachers."

AAQEP was founded in 2017 by leaders in educator preparation and quality assurance from across the US who have shared interests in strengthening P–20 education through the preparation of excellent educators. The AAQEP's system, which now has members in 15 states with more than 80 providers pursuing accreditation, is designed to honor local context and foster innovation and collaboration among institutions.

Established in 2003 with the support of the U.S. Department of Education, WGU's Teachers College prepares teachers for licensure in all 50 states. WGU's Teachers College, which has graduated more than 38,000 students to date, is a leader in STEM education and a top producer of math and science teachers throughout the nation. The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) ranked WGU's secondary math education program in the nation's top one percent.

WGU's Teachers College initial licensure programs are nationally recognized as meeting the professional standards for teachers as defined by TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages), NCTM (National Council of Teachers of Mathematics), ACEI (American Association of Childhood Education International), NSTA (National Science Teachers Association), and NCTE (National Council for Teachers of English).

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 150,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

