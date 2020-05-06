WGU Taps Dr. Mark Milliron to Lead Teachers College

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Governors University (WGU) has appointed Dr. Mark David Milliron to lead its Teachers College as Senior Vice President and Executive Dean, the university announced today. In this role, Milliron will drive the strategic direction of the college, which currently enrolls more than 27,000 students in all 50 states.

Mark Milliron

An award-winning leader, author, speaker, and consultant, Milliron has worked with colleges and universities, K-12 schools, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies across the country and around the world. He is co-founder of Civitas Learning, where he served as Chief Learning Officer and Executive Director of the Next-Generation Leadership Academy. In addition, he served as Faculty in Residence in the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin. In previous roles, Milliron served as the founding Chancellor for WGU Texas and as Deputy Director for Postsecondary Success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Mark's knowledge, background, and commitment will be invaluable as our Teachers College drives the innovation needed to prepare teachers and leaders to meet the challenges they face today and in the future," said Dr. Marni Baker Stein, WGU's Provost and Chief Academic Officer. "We look forward to his leadership during this critical time for education."

"WGU continues to be a leader in education innovation, and I have been fortunate throughout my career to be associated with the university in a variety of capacities," said Milliron. "As an educator, having the opportunity to shape the future of teacher education and leadership development across the K-20 landscape, particularly in this time of rapid change, is exciting, and I look forward to joining with my colleagues at WGU to focus on this important work."

Established in 2003 with the support of the U.S. Department of Education, WGU's Teachers College offers bachelor's, post-baccalaureate, and master's degrees for aspiring and already-licensed K-12 teachers and leaders. Accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality Educator Preparation (AAQEP), the Teachers College is a partner in 100Kin10, a national initiative to train 100,000 STEM teachers by 2021, and has been ranked in the top 1% nationwide for the quality of its secondary teacher-preparation programs by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ).

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 178,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for media inquiries: Contact for enrollment information: Joan Mitchell, WGU Communications 866.225.5948 385.428.5463 wgu.edu [email protected]



SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

https://www.wgu.edu/

