WGU Texas, Alvin Community College Sign Agreement to Make Higher Education More Accessible

ALVIN, Texas, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WGU Texas texas.wgu.edu, and Alvin Community College (ACC) announced today the signing of an agreement that creates pathways for students, employees and graduates to work toward a bachelor's or master's degree and further their education at WGU Texas.

"With this agreement, we are committed to maximizing the transferability of coursework and credits from Alvin Community College to WGU Texas," said Dr. Christal M. Albrecht, Alvin Community College President. "We are excited about the benefits this partnership brings to our students, faculty, staff, and graduates who want to further their education. This partnership strengthens our community and we are grateful for the continued support and collaboration between both institutions."

Alvin Community College students, employees and graduates will receive a 5% discounted tuition at WGU Texas, exclusive partner scholarships, valued at up to $2,000, and can select from more than 60 accredited bachelor's and master's degree programs in information technology, business, health professions and teaching. Students transferring from ACC can expect a comprehensive transfer policy. Information about WGU Texas' community college partnerships and scholarship opportunities is available at texas.wgu.edu/cc.

"WGU Texas is thrilled to expand its presence in Brazoria County by providing more ACC students a seamless pathway to completing their bachelor's degree and preparing them to enter some of the state's most in-demand careers," said Dr. Steven Johnson, Chancellor, WGU Texas. "Our goal for this partnership is a smooth transition into our programs and that all students will receive one-on-one guidance and support throughout their educational journey."

WGU Texas' current enrollment is more than 12,000 students, Johnson said. He added that more than 250 of those students are from Brazoria County, with students enrolled in 222 of the state's 254 counties.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans' access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. In 2018, WGU Texas awarded degrees to 2,445 students across the state. Since the university's launch in 2011, more than 10,000 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings.

About Alvin Community College

For 70 years, Alvin Community College has offered quality higher-education programs including career education that lead directly to employment; courses that directly transfer to four-year colleges and universities; workforce certificate programs and continuing education courses. The mission of Alvin Community College is to improve lives by providing affordable, accessible and innovative educational opportunities to those it serves. Supported by the community, our excellent faculty and staff fulfill this mission every day through a commitment to student achievement, life-long learning, academic excellence, and student success.

Contact for media inquiries: Contact for enrollment information: Kathy Koza, PR Manager 877.214.7011 512.225.6644 or 214.674.8057 (c) texas.wgu.edu kathy.koza@wgu.edu



SOURCE WGU Texas

Related Links

http://texas.wgu.edu

