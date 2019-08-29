WGU Texas Offers $100,000 in Scholarships for New Students

AUSTIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the perfect time to go back to school and WGU Texas is offering $100,000 in scholarships to busy Texans interested in earning a degree. The Back to School Scholarship is among WGU Texas' largest scholarship offering to date. Each scholarship is valued at up to $2,000 per student and is open to new students in any of the more than 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs offered at WGU Texas including programs in business, information technology, education, and health professions.

Scholarships are applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program, based on a candidate's academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations. The deadline to apply for the Back to School scholarship is Sept. 30, 2019.

Joseph Lewis, a teaching assistant at Northside Independent School District said, "Being awarded a WGU Texas scholarship allowed me to further my education, so I could help my students accomplish their goals. Earning my degree in teaching is also life-changing for my family as I progress from teacher's assistant to one day, a teacher!"

Designed to meet the needs of 21st century students, WGU Texas' competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying with schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate mastery of the subject matter. WGU Texas faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU Texas' degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

"No matter where you live in Texas, or how many college credits you have or don't have, this scholarship provides an opportunity to join the many thousands who have earned their degrees at WGU Texas and reshaped their futures," said Dr. Steven Johnson, WGU Texas Chancellor.

Come join our growing ranks. To learn more about WGU Texas and all available scholasrships, visit texas.wgu.edu.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is a nonprofit, online university designed to expand access to higher education for Texas residents. Established by the state of Texas through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas offers more than 60 accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs in high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. In 2018, WGU Texas awarded degrees to 2,445 students across the state. Since the university's launch in 2011, more than 11,000 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings. To learn more, visit texas.wgu.edu.

