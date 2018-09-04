WGU Texas Presents $2,000 Scholarship to Rush Enterprises Business Process Manager

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Smith, a Business Process Manager for Rush Enterprises in New Braunfels, began her career as a purchasing clerk 13 years ago. Over the years, she worked in several areas and dealership support positions. With hard work and guidance from her mentors and managers, she was promoted to a management position in the parts division of the $5 billion transportation company. Smith says her experience with the company has been invaluable to her development, and wants to continue her education to take on more challenges within the organization.

On August 24, WGU Texas helped her get one step closer to making her dream a reality with a $2,000 Institutional Partners Scholarship during a surprise celebration at work. The competitive scholarship is awarded to employees of WGU's institutional partners and is based on a candidate's financial need, academic record, readiness for online study at WGU, scholarship application, current competency, and other considerations.

"It was such a wonderful surprise and an honor to receive the scholarship," said Smith. "I know WGU Texas works with amazing companies, and it's truly a privilege to be among those chosen for this scholarship. It validates the hard work it's taken to get to this point, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my education and earn my MBA."

Smith is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration (MBA) with WGU Texas and wants to continue making positive and lasting improvements within her organization. She is also responsible for process improvements and solutions across 120 dealerships and says furthering her education will help her be more successful, creating opportunities for career advancement.

"Deborah is an exceptional employee who is dedicated and driven to always do her very best, and I thank WGU Texas for creating this opportunity for her and other Rush Enterprises employees," said John Gellhausen, Vice President of Business Process and Planning and Smith's manager. "Scholarships like this are a tremendous help to hardworking employees who want to open more doors for themselves in the future."

WGU Texas' competency-based learning model is ideal for adult learners who want to continue pursuing their education because it accommodates different learning styles, time constraints, and a wide range of existing knowledge and skills. In 2018, WGU Texas awarded degrees to 1,518 students across the Lone Star State. Since the university's launch in Texas in 2011, more than 9,000 have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings, helping to address the state's critical workforce needs in high-demand fields such as IT, healthcare, business, and education.

Rush Enterprises is a WGU Texas corporate partner. Through this partnership, employees are eligible for tuition discounts and the WGU Texas Institutional Partnership Scholarship.

About WGU Texas



WGU Texas, established by the State Legislature in 2011, now has more than 10,000 students and more than 9,000 graduates. State-endorsed and nonprofit, the online, competency-based university offers more than 60 bachelor's and master's degrees in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).*

Learn more at texas.wgu.edu or call 1-877-214-7011.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington, DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

Follow WGU Texas:



http://www.facebook.com/WGUTexas



http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university



http://twitter.com/wgutexas

WGU Texas News Contact for media inquiries: Contact for enrollment information: Kathy Koza, PR Manager 877.214.7011 512.225.6644 or 214.674.8057 (c) texas.wgu.edu kathy.koza@wgu.edu

SOURCE WGU Texas

Related Links

https://texas.wgu.edu

