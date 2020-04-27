WGU Webinar on Thursday to Focus on Assisting Instructors with Transitioning Courses Online

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Governors University's (WGU) webinar "Embracing and Planning for Online Learning," airing live via WebEx on Thursday, April 30, at 10:00 am (MDT), will explore WGU-recommended planning and preparation tips for faculty members transitioning from face-to-face classroom instruction to online instruction. To register for the free webinar, visit https://www.wgu.edu/lp/programs/academic-engagement-webinar.html.

To ease the transition to online instruction, the webinar will present how instructors might pivot their teaching methods and restructure their course content to align with the new digital learning landscape. Webinar attendees will receive a simple planning outline that can be quickly implemented to help support their new online courses. Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Learning five essential considerations that all faculty should keep in mind when moving to online instruction.

Receiving an action plan to move face-to-face instruction online based on how much time is allotted to plan.

Considering how accessibility and accommodations are altered in an online environment.

The webinar will be led by WGU's Vice President of Design and Development, Joann Kozyrev. Kozyrev's work at WGU centers on collaborating with her team of assessment and curriculum specialists, learning designers and developers, and skills architects to provide solutions for complex learning environments. Kozyrev's background spans the publishing and education industries and includes developing innovative programming across multiple disciplines and markets.

"While there are some courses that benefit from face-to-face classroom instruction, it is still important to embrace the digital realm and recognize that online instruction can offer an opportunity for more flexibility and room for personalization that is not always available in the traditional in-classroom setting," said Kozyrev. "Necessity is the mother of invention. Some of the things faculty can create during this time may become very useful in their classes in the future, whether that reverts back to face-to-face instruction or remains online."

Despite the unanticipated and rapid transition to digital learning, the goal among institutions remains the same: to keep students on track in their academic journey and ensure they continue learning with limited disruption. Embracing the unexpected shift to online instruction is key to student success and faculty preparedness, planning, and flexibility to adapt play central roles.

WGU has 23 years' experience in online learning. Since its establishment in 1997, the university's faculty have instructed and interacted with students solely in the online environment. Currently, WGU has over 4,300 faculty members, including Program Mentors, Course Instructors, and Evaluators, across the nation driving toward student learning and success.

To learn more and register for the webinar, visit https://www.wgu.edu/lp/programs/academic-engagement-webinar.html. The webinar access link will be available only to registrants. Registration is now open to the public.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 178,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 23 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

