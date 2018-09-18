WhaleEx Initiates EOS World Tour to Discover Great dApps, Partners with AcroEOS on Launch Event in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS World Tour is a series of meet ups initiated by WhaleEx, with the goal to connect EOS holders and to discover valuable dApps. The first event took place on September 16th in Seoul. WhaleEx worked closely with Korean EOS BP AcroEOS on the event planning and execution. The two organizers filtered through a long list of dApp projects to finally settle on 7 to showcase.

As a leading EOS based decentralized exchange, WhaleEx updated the audience with its latest development progress and future roadmap. WhaleEx has so far provided a sneak peak of its exchange architecture, in which user assets are safely stored in smart contract's custody. Its proprietary off-chain trade matching engine is capable of completing trades in 10 microseconds. WhaleEx will support web, iOS and Android platforms.

WhaleEx aims to build a completely decentralized exchange where ensuring user asset safety is the highest priority. Aspects that directly deal with user assets such as trade clearing and asset custody are all handled by smart contracts.

Several EOS dApp projects were presented at the event.

Ultimo5 is the team behind the HTML5 game platform to provide additional profits for developers, monetary rewards for players, on an open and transparent platform.

ITAM Network is building a platform to facilitate in-game item storage and trading with its specific wallet and exchange.

ada mixes fashion and social networking to create a mobile game that boasts photorealistic fashion clothing licensed by avant-garde design houses.

Owdin is a distributed virtual software defined data center that enhances user experience and is capable of defending against myriad of cyber security attacks.

Langchain provides translation services based on AI and community input, is an open and decentralized translation platform.

Paytomat is a payment solution for merchants where customers have the option to pay with a variety of cryptocurrencies. Attendees of the event were able to use their payment solution to purchase espresso drinks at Debunk, the event venue.

AcroEOS aims to accelerate the EOS ecosystem's access to existing real world transaction systems. The event venue Debunk is dedicated to service EOS community and will be open to hosting future EOS events.

EOS World Tour has received support from over 80 entities ranging from BPs, media and dApps. The tour will cover over 10 cities worldwide.

Email: heidi@moran.link

SOURCE WhaleEx