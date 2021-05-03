WhaleShark donates $30,000 to the NFT4GOOD.com Stop Asian Hate Campaign, AAPI88

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with MerchNFT, NFT4GOOD announced today that it is launching its first NFT charity campaign. WhaleShark, founder of $WHALE and E1337 crypto tokens, has already donated $30,000 to the campaign.

Julian Edelman Stop Asian Hate

The "AAPI 88" features exclusive NFTs of 88 AAPI leaders in entertainment, sports, business, and community activism, including Lisa Ling, Ronny Chieng, Jimmy O Yang, Kevin Lin, Margaret Cho, Aileen Lee, Brandun Lee, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Steve Chen, Jin the MC, Dave Lu, David Christopher Lee and many others. The campaign also features notable allies, including 3x Super Bowl champion, Julian Edelman, Victor Ortiz & María Gabriela de Faría. The drop launched on Saturday, May 1 at 1pm PDT and will remain open for 8 days.

Collectors and fans can visit www.nft4good.com to purchase the NFTs using a debit/credit card or cryptocurrency (Ethereum), and every NFT purchase is accompanied by a limited physical collectors card of the NFT. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the NFT4GOOD Community Fund to support nonprofits active in the #StopAsianHate and #HateIsaVirus movements.

Daniel Kim, CEO and Founder of MerchNFT stated ""As an Asian American, I've been horrified with the rise of violent attacks on our AAPI community. My team and I wanted to use our resources to help bring more awareness to these issues and thought NFTs could be a creative way to help raise funds for charities. We also wanted to showcase some of the leading AAPI influencers who have had a direct impact on American culture as we know it today."

The AAPI 88 campaign launched on May 1, 2021 at 1pm PDT at www.nft4good.com

ABOUT MERCHNFT

MerchNFT aims to bring "NFTs to the masses" by providing a turnkey solution for influencers and creatives to offer their digital collectables to fans. MerchNFT has been in the e-commerce space for over a decade and specializes in tethering NFTs with physical merchandise and collectables to provide a unique experience for fans and collectors. www.merchnft.com

ABOUT NFT4GOOD

NFT4GOOD is the first cause-based NFT fulfillment platform that is at the forefront of intersecting activism, philanthropy and NFTs.

Daniel Kim

(657) 549-0496

[email protected]

SOURCE NFT4GOOD