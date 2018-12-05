Wharton and Chubb Award Certified Advisor of Personal Insurance Designations to Agents

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Chubb have awarded the Certified Advisor of Personal Insurance (CAPI) designations to 38 agents and brokers.

Created by Wharton and Chubb in 2014, the CAPI program helps agents and brokers serve as trusted advisers to successful clients. Following 12 months of study, program participants must complete a capstone project to demonstrate their mastery of the curriculum. To date, there are 174 insurance professionals who hold the prestigious designation.

"Agents who have completed the CAPI program have demonstrated a full mastery and understanding of the financial dynamics and risk management challenges facing accomplished clients," said Mary Parsons, Executive Vice President, Sales and Distribution Leader, Chubb Personal Risk Services. "By being more insightful about their clients' financial affairs, philanthropic actitvities and total family balance sheet, CAPI agents are in a better position to help clients manage their most significant risk exposures."

CAPI's curriculum consists of six modules related to the financially-successful mindset, custom insurance solutions, building client relationships, selling, excelling in the high-net-worth arena, and sustaining excellence. Courses, which are taught by Wharton faculty, Chubb subject matter experts and other professionals, include "Understanding the Total Family Balance Sheet," "Collections" (art, jewelry, antiques, wine, etc.), "Insurance Concerns and Special Needs," "Building Relationships," and "Trust Based Selling." Classes are held on Wharton's campus in Philadelphia, at the Chubb Personal Risk Services office in Whitehouse, Station, N.J., and online.

The agents and brokers in the CAPI's fourth graduating class work for a variety of organizations, ranging from major global and regional brokerages to small-town, family-owned independent agencies across the United States and in Canada. A list of the CAPI graduates is available at: CAPI Class of 2018.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates ongoing economic and social value around the world. The school has 5,000 undergraduates, MBA, Executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 annual participants in executive education programs; and a powerful alumni network of 95,000 graduates.

