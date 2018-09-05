"What About Your Lungs?" Campaign Launches Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the need to increase national awareness about lung cancer screening and encourage those at risk to talk with their doctor, Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA) is announcing today the launch of a new campaign, "What About Your Lungs?," to help drive this important public health initiative.

"What About Your Lungs?" aims to ignite a national dialogue about lung cancer screening by aligning this essential health benefit with other early detection methods for cancer and encouraging individuals to speak with their doctor to assess their own risk for lung cancer and determine if screening is the right option for them.

"There are millions of people who are unaware that they are at risk for lung cancer or that low-dose CT screening can help detect this disease at an early, treatable and even curable stage," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, President & CEO of Lung Cancer Alliance. "This campaign seeks to help fill this void and drive a life-saving conversation between doctors and individuals who would benefit from this preventive service."

Currently, early detection for lung cancer through low-dose CT screening is recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and is an approved essential health benefit covered through Medicare and most private insurers. It is estimated that approximately 8 million people would be eligible for this preventive service.

The merits of low-dose CT screening were further confirmed by the recent results of the Dutch-Belgium Lung Cancer Screening trial (NELSON) showing a life-saving impact across genders with an even greater benefit for women. CT screening also received the Hottest Clinical Procedure Award from Auntminnie.com, a leading medical imaging website, due to screening's "obvious benefit of life preservation."

"What About Your Lungs?" speaks directly to individuals who may be at risk with striking imagery and messaging that normalizes the need for lung cancer screening, making it a consideration similar to that of obtaining a mammogram, colonoscopy or other early detection measures already cemented in the public consciousness. The campaign includes online educational materials for those at risk and their physicians and a listing of more than 600 Screening Centers of Excellence nationwide offering responsible screening in a continuum of care.

The digital and social media campaign will run throughout November during Lung Cancer Awareness month on national platforms and in six regional markets:

Washington, DC

Seattle, WA

Columbus, OH

Grand Rapids, MI

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Pittsburgh, PA

To learn more, visit the lung cancer screening portion of the LCA website.

This education campaign is made possible through the generous support from individual donors and a creative licensing agreement with Genentech.

About Lung Cancer Alliance:

Lung Cancer Alliance serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. We empower our community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow us to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of tripling the number of survivors in the next decade.

