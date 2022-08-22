What are the Key Vendors in the Stretch And Shrink Film Market? Get All your Questions Answered by Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the stretch and shrink film market include Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Pe Heat, Polythene, and Pallet Hood Cover.

The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Pe Heat, Polythene, and Pallet Hood Cover. Anchor Packaging LLC - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Perforated Wrap E92222, Perforated Wrap E91212, and Perforated Wrap E91414.

The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Perforated Wrap E92222, Perforated Wrap E91212, and Perforated Wrap E91414. Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as High Clarity, Premium performance, and Heavy duty shrink films.

The company offers stretch and shrink films such as High Clarity, Premium performance, and Heavy duty shrink films. C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Labels for Beverages and Cap Seal Label.

The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Labels for Beverages and Cap Seal Label. Coveris Management GmbH - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Kontrax Stretch Hooding, Blast Hybrid Stretch Film, and Surface Protection Films.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 .

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Application

Food And Beverages



Industrial Or Bulk



Consumer Goods



Pharmaceuticals

Type

Stretch Film



Shrink Film

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Application Segments

The food and beverages segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Stretch and shrink film wraps can be used in the packaging of various fresh food and beverage products such as dairy products, meat, seafood, poultry, fruits, vegetables, cheese, seafood, and meat. Shrink films are used widely in food and beverage packaging due to their high durability and strength. Thus, the increasing demand from the packaged food and beverages industry will drive the growth of the segment.

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stretch and shrink film market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stretch and shrink film market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stretch and shrink film market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stretch and shrink film market vendors

Related Reports

Specialty Films Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Anti-static Films Market by Packaging and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Stretch And Shrink Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial or bulk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial or bulk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial or bulk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial or bulk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial or bulk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Stretch film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Stretch film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Shrink film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Shrink film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Anchor Packaging LLC

Exhibit 114: Anchor Packaging LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Anchor Packaging LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Anchor Packaging LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 117: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 C.I. TAKIRON Corp.

Exhibit 122: C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 126: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 129: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Groupe Barbier

Exhibit 133: Groupe Barbier - Overview



Exhibit 134: Groupe Barbier - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Groupe Barbier - Key offerings

11.10 HIPAC SpA

Exhibit 136: HIPAC SpA - Overview



Exhibit 137: HIPAC SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: HIPAC SpA - Key offerings

11.11 Inteplast Group

Exhibit 139: Inteplast Group - Overview



Exhibit 140: Inteplast Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Inteplast Group - Key offerings

11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 142: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/stretch-and-shrink-filmmarket

SOURCE Technavio