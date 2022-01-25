What Borrowers Need To Know About Refinancing a Car Loan, According To the Experts?

National Loans explains that refinancing a loan essentially means the borrower is paying off their existing loan by replacing it with a new loan. Even if refinancing doesn't lower the principal loan amount, better terms can help save money over the life of the loan.



So, how does a borrower know if it is the right time to refinance their car loan? National Loans explains that if a borrower's credit score hasn't changed since taking out the loan, the benefits of refinancing will likely be limited or non-existent. Better credit scores can equal a lower rate and a reduced monthly repayment or faster paydown of the debt, explains National Loans. Additionally, if the borrower is close to fully paying off the loan, there is little point in refinancing.

A trusted expert for car loans and asset finance, National Loans works with Australia's top lenders to bring borrowers a low-rate car loan and fast approval from the comfort of their own home. To find out more about refinancing an asset loan such as a car or boat loan or to enquire about other asset finance including motorbike finance, contact National Loans today.



SOURCE National Loans