What Can You Get A Golfer Who Has Almost Everything? A Tour-Quality Club Fitting Experience

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What can you get a golfer who has everything? How about a Tour-quality custom club fitting experience from Club Champion, the #1 premium club fitter, builder and retailer of all the best brands in golf? Their master fitters and builders are unrivaled experts and they offer more than 35,000 hittable head and shaft combinations. A Golf Digest study found that 8 out of 9 Club Champion custom-fit golfers lowered their scores by as much as six strokes per round and added an average of 21 yards off the tee.

Unique among fitters, Club Champion builds clubs in-house and to exacting tolerances. Variables such as swing weight, length, lie and flex DO alter performance. That's why Club Champion calibrates their loft, lie, and swing weight machines at each studio to match those in their corporate club-building facility. The experience and know-how combining these parts perfectly together is what separates Club Champion from its competition.

World-renowned instructor David Leadbetter explains, "It never ceases to amaze me that golfers buy clubs off the shelf and assume they're right for them. Whether you're a great golfer or a casual one, getting a custom club fitting is one of the quickest ways to improve your game."

A gift card from Club Champion is the perfect holiday gift. What could make a Club Champion Christmas gift even better? A 50% discount! If your golfer books and completes their fitting by January 31, 2019, he or she will receive 50% off a full bag fitting or 33% off any other custom club fitting. Gift cards are available online at clubchampiongolf.com or by calling 888-340-7820.

About Club Champion

Established in 2010, Club Champion is a national club fitting and building company headquartered in Chicago, IL. They have 40 locations across the country. Their studios carry all the top golf club, shaft and grip manufacturers in the industry. Studios are equipped with advanced analysis technology and highly trained certified fitters and builders, all of whom must graduate through an extensive training program. Services include custom fitting and building for all club purchases, repair services, personalization and highly engaging corporate and personal entertainment events. For more information about Club Champion, visit www.clubchampiongolf.com.

