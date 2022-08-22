What Comes After Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion?

Some educators are saying no to DEI and yes to Reparations.

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few decades, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), has been the foundation of talking about racism within the workplace and institutions of education, but is it truly closing the gap? Author, educator, & poet J Mase III says DEI is nowhere near enough. "What DEI programs essentially end up doing is creating the conditions in which more Black, Brown, & Indigenous people can be recruited into an organization for their labor, without changing the material reality of those of us impacted by systemic racism and white supremacy. Any work purporting to be invested in racial justice, must also be pro-reparations" An advocate for racial justice and Trans rights, he is teaming up with collaborators Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi and YaliniDream to offer a series of trainings called, All That DEI & Still No Reparations?!?!

Author & Educator J Mase III Dane Figueroa Edidi, Co-Facilitator

Offering a half day virtual session September 6th, specifically for institutional representatives (those wanting to bring this information back to an organization) and one September 10th for general community members, they're hoping to reach as many people as possible. When asked why she wanted to open these sessions up to the public, Dane shares, "I believe these trainings help people to expand their imaginations. We are told so often that reparations are impossible, or we have to wait for them, but the workshop helps people recognize that reparations can be a reality today." Expanding on why folks of all identities are encouraged to come, Yalini says, "White supremacy is actively putting non-Black people of color in antagonistic relationship with Black peoples. Non-Black people participating and supporting the advancement of the Black reparations movement is a powerful way to subvert this antagonism and build deeper solidarity. I love this workshop because it not only speaks to the intergenerational legacies of reparations, but focuses on actualizing reparations outside of the state."

Those invested in learning more about Reparations Frameworks as an individual, or as part of an organization, should check out both of these sessions on Eventbrite.

