"What Do You Know about Jiangxi?" Themed Interview Popular at Times Square
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug 7th, an interview team from Jiangxi, China, drew a crowd at Times Square in New York. This event was hosted by Jiangxi Tourism Development Committee, and the interview team showed up at Times Square in order to expand Jiangxi's international tourism image. During the activity, the host randomly interacted with the local citizens. The question-answer content was mainly about what the people being interviewed knew about Jiangxi. Along with the question-answer content, the U.S. citizens involved were also able to acquire a ceramic porcelain figurine with local characteristics from Jingdezhen. On that day, the activity caused a great sensation in New York Times Square. Many citizens actively participated in the interaction, and all had fun.
In recent years, Jiangxi tourism has actively expanded to attract overseas markets and constantly explores new forms of tourism promotion. At present, Jiangxi tourism has been set up many official accounts on Facebook (Discover Jiangxi, https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverJiangxi2018/) Twitter (Discover Jiangxi, https://twitter.com/BeautyJiangxi and Instagram (discoverjiangxi, https://www.instagram.com/discoverjiangxi/). Visitors can find out a lot about Jiangxi on these platforms.
China's tourism enjoys a good reputation globally. It has been a long-visited destination for tourists from all over the world because of its history, culture and food. The New York street interviews by Jiangxi tourism held great significance not only because of their a comprehensive demonstration of Jiangxi's image but also as a promotion of China's tourism.
