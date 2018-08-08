"What Do You Know about Jiangxi?" Themed Interview Popular at Times Square

In recent years, Jiangxi tourism has actively expanded to attract overseas markets and constantly explores new forms of tourism promotion. At present, Jiangxi tourism has been set up many official accounts on Facebook (Discover Jiangxi, https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverJiangxi2018/) Twitter (Discover Jiangxi, https://twitter.com/BeautyJiangxi and Instagram (discoverjiangxi, https://www.instagram.com/discoverjiangxi/). Visitors can find out a lot about Jiangxi on these platforms.

China's tourism enjoys a good reputation globally. It has been a long-visited destination for tourists from all over the world because of its history, culture and food. The New York street interviews by Jiangxi tourism held great significance not only because of their a comprehensive demonstration of Jiangxi's image but also as a promotion of China's tourism.

